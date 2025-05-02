What is Quickswap (QUICK)

QuickSwap is a fork of the originator of Automated Market Makers in the now rapidly expanding DeFi sector of the Cryptocurrency industry, Uniswap. Both, of course, are magical. Only, rather than settling for the magic of unicorns, we’ve opted for the magic of dragons. It’s a much faster kind of magic, currently only available in a land far far away, known by the locals as Layer 2.

Quickswap Price Prediction

Quickswap Price History

How to buy Quickswap (QUICK)

QUICK to Local Currencies

Quickswap Resource

What is the price of Quickswap (QUICK) today? The live price of Quickswap (QUICK) is 0.02449 USD . What is the market cap of Quickswap (QUICK)? The current market cap of Quickswap is $ 18.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of QUICK by its real-time market price of 0.02449 USD . What is the circulating supply of Quickswap (QUICK)? The current circulating supply of Quickswap (QUICK) is 754.88M USD . What was the highest price of Quickswap (QUICK)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Quickswap (QUICK) is 0.119 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Quickswap (QUICK)? The 24-hour trading volume of Quickswap (QUICK) is $ 282.68K USD .

