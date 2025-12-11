Raydium to Bhutanese Ngultrum Conversion Table

RAY to BTN Conversion Table

  • 1 RAY
    97.64 BTN
  • 2 RAY
    195.29 BTN
  • 3 RAY
    292.93 BTN
  • 4 RAY
    390.57 BTN
  • 5 RAY
    488.21 BTN
  • 6 RAY
    585.86 BTN
  • 7 RAY
    683.50 BTN
  • 8 RAY
    781.14 BTN
  • 9 RAY
    878.78 BTN
  • 10 RAY
    976.43 BTN
  • 50 RAY
    4,882.14 BTN
  • 100 RAY
    9,764.27 BTN
  • 1,000 RAY
    97,642.73 BTN
  • 5,000 RAY
    488,213.64 BTN
  • 10,000 RAY
    976,427.28 BTN

The table above displays real-time Raydium to Bhutanese Ngultrum (RAY to BTN) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RAY to 10,000 RAY. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RAY amounts using the latest BTN market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RAY to BTN amounts, please use the tool converter above.

BTN to RAY Conversion Table

  • 1 BTN
    0.01024 RAY
  • 2 BTN
    0.02048 RAY
  • 3 BTN
    0.03072 RAY
  • 4 BTN
    0.04096 RAY
  • 5 BTN
    0.05120 RAY
  • 6 BTN
    0.06144 RAY
  • 7 BTN
    0.07168 RAY
  • 8 BTN
    0.08193 RAY
  • 9 BTN
    0.09217 RAY
  • 10 BTN
    0.1024 RAY
  • 50 BTN
    0.5120 RAY
  • 100 BTN
    1.0241 RAY
  • 1,000 BTN
    10.24 RAY
  • 5,000 BTN
    51.20 RAY
  • 10,000 BTN
    102.4 RAY

The table above shows real-time Bhutanese Ngultrum to Raydium (BTN to RAY) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 BTN to 10,000 BTN. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Raydium you can get at current rates based on commonly used BTN amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Raydium Price and Market Statistics in Bhutanese Ngultrum

Raydium (RAY) is currently trading at Nu. 97.64 BTN , reflecting a -5.72% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Nu.96.61M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Nu.26.23B BTN. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Raydium Price page.

24.00B BTN

Circulation Supply

96.61M

24-Hour Trading Volume

26.23B BTN

Market Cap

-5.72%

Price Change (1D)

Nu. 1.22

24H High

Nu. 1.0786

24H Low

The RAY to BTN trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Raydium's fluctuations against BTN. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Raydium price.

RAY to BTN Conversion Summary

As of | 1 RAY = 97.64 BTN | 1 BTN = 0.01024 RAY

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 RAY to BTN is 97.64 BTN.

  • Buying 5 RAY will cost 488.21 BTN and 10 RAY is valued at 976.43 BTN.

  • 1 BTN can be traded for 0.01024 RAY.

  • 50 BTN can be converted to 0.5120 RAY, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 RAY to BTN has changed by -4.41% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.72%, reaching a high of 108.99819563109223 BTN and a low of 96.36512607188203 BTN.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 RAY was 140.44685535416147 BTN, which represents a -30.48% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, RAY has changed by -228.72645953701576 BTN, resulting in a -70.09% change in its value.

All About Raydium (RAY)

Now that you have calculated the price of Raydium (RAY), you can learn more about Raydium directly at MEXC. Learn about RAY past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Raydium, trading pairs, and more.

RAY to BTN Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Raydium (RAY) has fluctuated between 96.36512607188203 BTN and 108.99819563109223 BTN, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 96.36512607188203 BTN to a high of 115.31473041069734 BTN. You can view detailed RAY to BTN price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighNu. 108.99Nu. 115.25Nu. 152.77Nu. 331.46
LowNu. 95.59Nu. 95.59Nu. 85.76Nu. 81.3
AverageNu. 101.85Nu. 101.85Nu. 105.42Nu. 172.43
Volatility+12.15%+18.55%+47.41%+76.80%
Change-6.12%-4.43%-30.49%-70.00%

Raydium Price Forecast in BTN for 2026 and 2030

Raydium’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RAY to BTN forecasts for the coming years:

RAY Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Raydium could reach approximately Nu.102.52 BTN, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

RAY Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, RAY may rise to around Nu.124.62 BTN, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Raydium Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

RAY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

Spot

More Spot Trading Pairs
RAY/USDT
RAY/USDT
Trade
RAY/USDC
RAY/USDC
Trade

The table above shows a list of RAY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Raydium is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RAY at current market prices without using leverage.

Futures

More Futures Trading Pairs
RAYUSDT
RAYUSDTPerpetual
Trade
  

Explore RAY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Raydium futures markets for strategic trading.

Learn How to Buy Raydium

Looking to add Raydium to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.

Explore the full guide: How to Buy Raydium › or Get started now ›

RAY and BTN in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Raydium (RAY) vs USD: Market Comparison

Raydium Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $1.0929
  • 7-Day Change: -4.41%
  • 30-Day Trend: -30.48%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from RAY, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including RAY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to BTN, the USD price of RAY remains the primary market benchmark.
[RAY Price] [RAY to USD]

Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (BTN/USD): 0.011190048322992776
  • 7-Day Change: -0.78%
  • 30-Day Trend: -0.78%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since RAY is typically valued in USD, shifts in BTN vs USD affect the RAY to BTN rate.
  • A stronger BTN means you will pay less to get the same amount of RAY.
  • A weaker BTN means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy RAY securely with BTN on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy RAY Instantly Now]

What Influences the RAY to BTN Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Raydium (RAY) and Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RAY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RAY to BTN rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and BTN-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. BTN Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence BTN's strength. When BTN weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RAY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Raydium, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RAY may rise, impacting its conversion to BTN.

Convert RAY to BTN Instantly

Use our real-time RAY to BTN converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert RAY to BTN?

  1. Enter the Amount of RAY

    Start by entering how much RAY you want to convert into BTN using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live RAY to BTN Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date RAY to BTN exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RAY and BTN.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add RAY to your portfolio? Learn how to buy RAY with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the RAY to BTN exchange rate calculated?

    The RAY to BTN exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RAY (often in USD or USDT), converted to BTN using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the RAY to BTN rate change so frequently?

    RAY to BTN rate changes so frequently because both Raydium and Bhutanese Ngultrum are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed RAY to BTN rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the RAY to BTN rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the RAY to BTN rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert RAY to BTN or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my RAY to BTN conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of RAY against BTN over time?

    You can understand the RAY against BTN price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the RAY to BTN rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken BTN, impacting the conversion rate even if RAY stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the RAY to BTN exchange rate?

    Raydium halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RAY to BTN rate.

  11. Can I compare the RAY to BTN rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the RAY to BTN rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the RAY to BTN rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Raydium price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the RAY to BTN conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but BTN markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target RAY to BTN price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Raydium and the Bhutanese Ngultrum?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Raydium and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting RAY to BTN and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your BTN into RAY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is RAY to BTN a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor RAY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RAY to BTN can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the RAY to BTN rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen BTN against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RAY to BTN rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

Raydium News and Market Updates

Explore More About Raydium

Why Buy Raydium with MEXC?

MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Raydium.

Access to 2,800+ tokens, one of the widest selections available
Fastest token listings among centralised exchanges
100+ payment methods to choose from
Lowest fees in the crypto industry
Why Buy Raydium with MEXC?

Join millions of users and buy Raydium with MEXC today.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.