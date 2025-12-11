Raydium to Turkish Lira Conversion Table
RAY to TRY Conversion Table
- 1 RAY46.59 TRY
- 2 RAY93.18 TRY
- 3 RAY139.78 TRY
- 4 RAY186.37 TRY
- 5 RAY232.96 TRY
- 6 RAY279.55 TRY
- 7 RAY326.14 TRY
- 8 RAY372.74 TRY
- 9 RAY419.33 TRY
- 10 RAY465.92 TRY
- 50 RAY2,329.60 TRY
- 100 RAY4,659.20 TRY
- 1,000 RAY46,591.95 TRY
- 5,000 RAY232,959.75 TRY
- 10,000 RAY465,919.51 TRY
The table above displays real-time Raydium to Turkish Lira (RAY to TRY) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RAY to 10,000 RAY. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RAY amounts using the latest TRY market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RAY to TRY amounts, please use the tool converter above.
TRY to RAY Conversion Table
- 1 TRY0.02146 RAY
- 2 TRY0.04292 RAY
- 3 TRY0.06438 RAY
- 4 TRY0.08585 RAY
- 5 TRY0.1073 RAY
- 6 TRY0.1287 RAY
- 7 TRY0.1502 RAY
- 8 TRY0.1717 RAY
- 9 TRY0.1931 RAY
- 10 TRY0.2146 RAY
- 50 TRY1.0731 RAY
- 100 TRY2.146 RAY
- 1,000 TRY21.46 RAY
- 5,000 TRY107.3 RAY
- 10,000 TRY214.6 RAY
The table above shows real-time Turkish Lira to Raydium (TRY to RAY) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 TRY to 10,000 TRY. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Raydium you can get at current rates based on commonly used TRY amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Raydium (RAY) is currently trading at TL 46.59 TRY , reflecting a -5.66% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at TL46.07M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of TL12.51B TRY. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Raydium Price page.
11.44B TRY
Circulation Supply
46.07M
24-Hour Trading Volume
12.51B TRY
Market Cap
-5.66%
Price Change (1D)
TL 1.22
24H High
TL 1.0786
24H Low
The RAY to TRY trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Raydium's fluctuations against TRY. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Raydium price.
RAY to TRY Conversion Summary
As of | 1 RAY = 46.59 TRY | 1 TRY = 0.02146 RAY
Today, the exchange rate for 1 RAY to TRY is 46.59 TRY.
Buying 5 RAY will cost 232.96 TRY and 10 RAY is valued at 465.92 TRY.
1 TRY can be traded for 0.02146 RAY.
50 TRY can be converted to 1.0731 RAY, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 RAY to TRY has changed by -4.75% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.66%, reaching a high of 51.97712160203153 TRY and a low of 45.952887999960005 TRY.
One month ago, the value of 1 RAY was 67.01640350819311 TRY, which represents a -30.48% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, RAY has changed by -109.04118444937664 TRY, resulting in a -70.07% change in its value.
All About Raydium (RAY)
Now that you have calculated the price of Raydium (RAY), you can learn more about Raydium directly at MEXC. Learn about RAY past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Raydium, trading pairs, and more.
RAY to TRY Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Raydium (RAY) has fluctuated between 45.952887999960005 TRY and 51.97712160203153 TRY, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 45.952887999960005 TRY to a high of 54.98923840306729 TRY. You can view detailed RAY to TRY price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|TL 51.97
|TL 54.95
|TL 72.85
|TL 158.06
|Low
|TL 45.58
|TL 45.58
|TL 40.9
|TL 38.76
|Average
|TL 48.14
|TL 48.56
|TL 50.27
|TL 82.22
|Volatility
|+12.05%
|+18.39%
|+47.38%
|+76.55%
|Change
|-6.74%
|-5.11%
|-30.43%
|-70.06%
Raydium Price Forecast in TRY for 2026 and 2030
Raydium’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RAY to TRY forecasts for the coming years:
RAY Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Raydium could reach approximately TL48.92 TRY, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
RAY Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, RAY may rise to around TL59.46 TRY, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Raydium Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
RAY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
RAY/USDT
|Trade
RAY/USDC
|Trade
The table above shows a list of RAY Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Raydium is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RAY at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore RAY Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Raydium futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Raydium
Looking to add Raydium to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Raydium › or Get started now ›
RAY and TRY in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Raydium (RAY) vs USD: Market Comparison
Raydium Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $1.0936
- 7-Day Change: -4.75%
- 30-Day Trend: -30.48%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including RAY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TRY, the USD price of RAY remains the primary market benchmark.
[RAY Price] [RAY to USD]
Turkish Lira (TRY) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TRY/USD): 0.02346646807151181
- 7-Day Change: -0.88%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.88%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TRY means you will pay less to get the same amount of RAY.
- A weaker TRY means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy RAY securely with TRY on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the RAY to TRY Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Raydium (RAY) and Turkish Lira (TRY) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RAY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RAY to TRY rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TRY-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TRY Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TRY's strength. When TRY weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RAY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Raydium, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RAY may rise, impacting its conversion to TRY.
Convert RAY to TRY Instantly
Use our real-time RAY to TRY converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert RAY to TRY?
Enter the Amount of RAY
Start by entering how much RAY you want to convert into TRY using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live RAY to TRY Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date RAY to TRY exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RAY and TRY.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add RAY to your portfolio? Learn how to buy RAY with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the RAY to TRY exchange rate calculated?
The RAY to TRY exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RAY (often in USD or USDT), converted to TRY using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the RAY to TRY rate change so frequently?
RAY to TRY rate changes so frequently because both Raydium and Turkish Lira are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed RAY to TRY rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the RAY to TRY rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the RAY to TRY rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert RAY to TRY or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my RAY to TRY conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of RAY against TRY over time?
You can understand the RAY against TRY price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the RAY to TRY rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TRY, impacting the conversion rate even if RAY stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the RAY to TRY exchange rate?
Raydium halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RAY to TRY rate.
Can I compare the RAY to TRY rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the RAY to TRY rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the RAY to TRY rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Raydium price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the RAY to TRY conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but TRY markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target RAY to TRY price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Raydium and the Turkish Lira?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Raydium and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting RAY to TRY and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your TRY into RAY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is RAY to TRY a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor RAY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RAY to TRY can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the RAY to TRY rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen TRY against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RAY to TRY rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Why Buy Raydium with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Raydium.
Join millions of users and buy Raydium with MEXC today.
