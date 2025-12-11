Miljardair Ray Dalio waarschuwt dat de aandelenmarkt zich duidelijk in een bubbel bevindt. Wat is er aan de hand en wat betekent dit voor crypto? Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Ray Dalio waarschuwt voor AI gedreven marktbubbel Dalio ziet volgens bijna alle economische maatstaven signalen die duiden op een zogenaamde fragiele marktstructuur. In een nieuw gesprek met CNBC legt de bekende Amerikaanse investeerder uit dat delen van de economie vroegtijdige waarschuwingssignalen afgeven. Beleggers vragen zich af hoelang deze situatie standhoudt nu de stijgingen vooral zijn veroorzaakt door kunstmatige intelligentie. Dalio stelt dat het huidige monetaire beleid geen verkrapping laat zien. Hij verwacht juist meer versoepeling, dus een lagere beleidsrente van de Federal Reserve. Die combinatie zorgt volgens hem voor zichtbare scheuren in meerdere sectoren. Hij noemt private equity, venture capital en schulden die opnieuw zijn gefinancierd als sectoren waar de risico’s oplopen. Volgens Dalio bevindt de markt zich in een bubbel die voldoet aan vrijwel alle kenmerkende criteria. Zijn analyse wijst erop dat de waarderingen sneller stijgen dan de fundamentele waarde van bedrijven. Hij benadrukt dat dit patroon vaker voorkomt in tijden van snelle technologische vooruitgang. In die fases stroomt veel nieuw kapitaal richting innovatieve bedrijven. Dat leidt tot winsten op papier die aanzienlijk afwijken van de daadwerkelijke verkoopwaarde. Hij ziet dat proces nu opnieuw ontstaan binnen de AI-sector. Deze bubbel anders dan eerdere marktexplosies? Volgens Dalio lijkt de huidige situatie op de internethausse rond het jaar 2000. De markt heeft echter niet dezelfde extremen bereikt als de bubbel van 1929. Dit verschil biedt volgens hem enige verlichting maar geen zekerheid. De vraag is volgens hem wanneer de bubbel wordt doorgeprikt. Bubbels eindigen meestal wanneer financiële voorwaarden strakker zijn. Hogere rentes of kapitaalrestricties zorgen dan voor druk op bedrijven met hoge schulden of beperkte cashflow. Dalio legt uit dat beleggers onderscheid moeten maken tussen rijkdom en daadwerkelijk geld. In een bubbel creëert de markt snel rijkdom op papier. Een bedrijf kan bijvoorbeeld tientallen miljoenen ophalen tegen een waardering van een miljard dollar. Dat maakt oprichters op papier miljardair. Maar dit vermogen is niet altijd te verkopen wanneer de liquiditeit in de markt verdwijnt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De langste government shutdown in de geschiedenis van de VS is eindelijk achter de rug. Dat zorgt ervoor dat er eindelijk weer vooruitgang geboekt kan worden. Dit is erg bullish voor crypto, en dus gaan wereldberoemde traders ineens all-in op altcoins als XRP. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet… Continue reading Ray Dalio waarschuwt voor AI gedreven marktbubbel en ziet ‘scheuren ontstaan’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Welke signalen wijzen op een naderende ommekeer? Dalio zegt dat je niet uit een bubbel moet stappen enkel omdat deze bestaat. Beleggers moeten letten op het moment waarop de bubbel wordt doorgeprikt. Dat gebeurt meestal wanneer beleggers geld moeten vrijmaken om schulden af te lossen of andere verplichtingen te voldoen. Hij noemt zelfs het voorbeeld van mogelijke vermogensbelastingen als een scenario dat extra druk kan veroorzaken. Wanneer bedrijven of investeerders gedwongen worden rijkdom te verkopen om geld op te halen, ontstaat een dynamiek die een bubbel sneller kan doen kantelen. Volgens Dalio bevindt de markt zich nu in een fase waarin risico’s toenemen terwijl het sentiment hoog blijft. Deze combinatie maakt bubbels vaak gevaarlijk. De markt stijgt verder terwijl onderliggende fundamenten beginnen te scheuren. Beleggers volgen de economische signalen daarom met verhoogde aandacht. De waarschuwingen van Dalio zetten de discussie over marktwaarderingen opnieuw op scherp. De vraag blijft niet of er een bubbel is maar wanneer deze barst. De invloed van AI op beurswaarderingen speelt daarbij een centrale rol. Voor beleggers biedt deze situatie kansen én risico’s. Dalio adviseert daarom nauwkeurig te letten op veranderingen in monetair beleid en liquiditeitsdruk. Wat Ray Dalio over Bitcoin heeft gezegd De Amerikaanse miljardair, hedgefondsmanager en oprichter van Bridgewater Associates sprak de afgelopen jaren regelmatig over Bitcoin. In zijn vroege analyses noemde hij de digitale valuta interessant maar risicovol, vooral vanwege volatiliteit, regelgeving en het ontbreken van brede adoptie. Rond 2020 veranderde zijn toon. Dalio zei toen dat BTC kan dienen als digitaal goud en een hedge tegen monetaire ontwaarding, vooral in perioden waarin centrale banken enorme hoeveelheden geld creëren. Hij benadrukte dat BTC aantrekkelijk is als alternatief bezit naast traditioneel goud, zeker in een wereld met hoge schulden en geopolitieke spanningen. Toch bleef Dalio waarschuwen. Hij merkte op dat overheden Bitcoin kunnen reguleren of beperken zodra het te succesvol wordt. In 2021 bevestigde hij dat hij persoonlijk een kleine hoeveelheid Bitcoin bezit, maar adviseerde beleggers altijd te diversifiëren. Dalio denkt verder dat BTC geen volledige vervanger is van fiatgeld maar wel een blijvende rol krijgt binnen het globale financiële systeem. In latere interviews benadrukte hij dat blockchain en schaarse digitale activa een structurele toekomst hebben en dat Bitcoin zich heeft bewezen als een waardeopslag, al blijft het gevoelig voor marktbubbels en beleidsrisico’s. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ray Dalio waarschuwt voor AI gedreven marktbubbel en ziet ‘scheuren ontstaan’ is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

The post Ray’s Disaggregated Hybrid Parallelism Boosts Multimodal AI Training by 30% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Dec 10, 2025 01:06 Ray’s innovative disaggregated hybrid parallelism significantly enhances multimodal AI training efficiency, achieving up to 1.37x throughput improvement and overcoming memory challenges. In a significant advancement for artificial intelligence training, Ray has introduced a disaggregated hybrid parallelism approach that accelerates the training of multimodal AI models by 30%, according to Anyscale. This development addresses the complexities and computational challenges of training models that process diverse data types such as text, images, and audio. Challenges in Multimodal AI Training Multimodal AI models, unlike traditional homogeneous large language models, consist of specialized modules with varying computational and memory needs. Vision-Language Models (VLMs), for example, integrate a vision encoder with a large language model (LLM). This integration results in architectural complexities, particularly when dealing with high-resolution images and long sequences. Traditional techniques like tensor parallelism and DeepSpeed ZeRO3 often fall short, resulting in inefficiencies and potential out-of-memory errors. Ray’s Innovative Approach Ray’s disaggregated hybrid parallelism leverages the flexibility of its universal framework, enabling tailored parallelization strategies for each module within a multimodal model. By utilizing Ray’s actor-based architecture, developers can allocate resources independently, optimizing for the unique requirements of each module. This results in a more efficient orchestration of complex workloads, as demonstrated with the Qwen-VL 32B model. Benchmarking and Performance In tests conducted with the Qwen-VL 32B model, Ray’s approach showed up to a 1.37x improvement in throughput compared to traditional methods. The strategy combined sequence parallelism for the vision encoder with tensor parallelism for the LLM, effectively managing memory and computational demands across different modules. This method not only improved speed but also enabled the training of sequences up to 65,000 tokens long, surpassing the capabilities of DeepSpeed ZeRO3 which encountered memory issues at 16,000 tokens. Future Prospects…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.