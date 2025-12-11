Raydium to Papua New Guinean Kina Conversion Table

  • 1 RAY
    4.62 PGK
  • 2 RAY
    9.24 PGK
  • 3 RAY
    13.85 PGK
  • 4 RAY
    18.47 PGK
  • 5 RAY
    23.09 PGK
  • 6 RAY
    27.71 PGK
  • 7 RAY
    32.33 PGK
  • 8 RAY
    36.95 PGK
  • 9 RAY
    41.56 PGK
  • 10 RAY
    46.18 PGK
  • 50 RAY
    230.91 PGK
  • 100 RAY
    461.82 PGK
  • 1,000 RAY
    4,618.22 PGK
  • 5,000 RAY
    23,091.08 PGK
  • 10,000 RAY
    46,182.15 PGK

The table above displays real-time Raydium to Papua New Guinean Kina (RAY to PGK) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RAY to 10,000 RAY. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RAY amounts using the latest PGK market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RAY to PGK amounts, please use the tool converter above.

PGK to RAY Conversion Table

  • 1 PGK
    0.2165 RAY
  • 2 PGK
    0.4330 RAY
  • 3 PGK
    0.6496 RAY
  • 4 PGK
    0.8661 RAY
  • 5 PGK
    1.0826 RAY
  • 6 PGK
    1.299 RAY
  • 7 PGK
    1.515 RAY
  • 8 PGK
    1.732 RAY
  • 9 PGK
    1.948 RAY
  • 10 PGK
    2.165 RAY
  • 50 PGK
    10.82 RAY
  • 100 PGK
    21.65 RAY
  • 1,000 PGK
    216.5 RAY
  • 5,000 PGK
    1,082 RAY
  • 10,000 PGK
    2,165 RAY

The table above shows real-time Papua New Guinean Kina to Raydium (PGK to RAY) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 PGK to 10,000 PGK. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Raydium you can get at current rates based on commonly used PGK amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Raydium Price and Market Statistics in Papua New Guinean Kina

Raydium (RAY) is currently trading at K 4.62 PGK , reflecting a -5.52% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at K4.56M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of K1.24B PGK. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Raydium Price page.

1.13B PGK

Circulation Supply

4.56M

24-Hour Trading Volume

1.24B PGK

Market Cap

-5.52%

Price Change (1D)

K 1.22

24H High

K 1.0786

24H Low

The RAY to PGK trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Raydium's fluctuations against PGK. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Raydium price.

RAY to PGK Conversion Summary

As of | 1 RAY = 4.62 PGK | 1 PGK = 0.2165 RAY

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 RAY to PGK is 4.62 PGK.

  • Buying 5 RAY will cost 23.09 PGK and 10 RAY is valued at 46.18 PGK.

  • 1 PGK can be traded for 0.2165 RAY.

  • 50 PGK can be converted to 10.82 RAY, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 RAY to PGK has changed by -4.70% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.52%, reaching a high of 5.144469332053628 PGK and a low of 4.548216902912331 PGK.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 RAY was 6.636787116163284 PGK, which represents a -30.44% change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, RAY has changed by -10.789470229447229 PGK, resulting in a -70.05% change in its value.

All About Raydium (RAY)

Now that you have calculated the price of Raydium (RAY), you can learn more about Raydium directly at MEXC. Learn about RAY past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Raydium, trading pairs, and more.

RAY to PGK Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Raydium (RAY) has fluctuated between 4.548216902912331 PGK and 5.144469332053628 PGK, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 4.548216902912331 PGK to a high of 5.442595546624277 PGK. You can view detailed RAY to PGK price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
HighK 5.14K 5.43K 7.21K 15.64
LowK 4.51K 4.51K 4.04K 3.83
AverageK 4.76K 4.8K 4.97K 8.13
Volatility+12.05%+18.39%+47.38%+76.55%
Change-6.67%-5.03%-30.37%-70.03%

Raydium Price Forecast in PGK for 2026 and 2030

Raydium’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RAY to PGK forecasts for the coming years:

RAY Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Raydium could reach approximately K4.85 PGK, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

RAY Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, RAY may rise to around K5.89 PGK, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Raydium Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

RAY Trading Pairs Available on MEXC

RAY and PGK in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Raydium (RAY) vs USD: Market Comparison

Raydium Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $1.0952
  • 7-Day Change: -4.70%
  • 30-Day Trend: -30.44%

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from RAY, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including RAY, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to PGK, the USD price of RAY remains the primary market benchmark.
[RAY Price] [RAY to USD]

Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (PGK/USD): 0.23709334934187626
  • 7-Day Change: +0.14%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.14%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since RAY is typically valued in USD, shifts in PGK vs USD affect the RAY to PGK rate.
  • A stronger PGK means you will pay less to get the same amount of RAY.
  • A weaker PGK means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

What Influences the RAY to PGK Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Raydium (RAY) and Papua New Guinean Kina (PGK) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RAY, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RAY to PGK rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and PGK-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. PGK Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence PGK's strength. When PGK weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RAY, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Raydium, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RAY may rise, impacting its conversion to PGK.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the RAY to PGK exchange rate calculated?

    The RAY to PGK exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RAY (often in USD or USDT), converted to PGK using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the RAY to PGK rate change so frequently?

    RAY to PGK rate changes so frequently because both Raydium and Papua New Guinean Kina are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed RAY to PGK rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the RAY to PGK rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the RAY to PGK rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert RAY to PGK or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my RAY to PGK conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of RAY against PGK over time?

    You can understand the RAY against PGK price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the RAY to PGK rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken PGK, impacting the conversion rate even if RAY stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the RAY to PGK exchange rate?

    Raydium halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RAY to PGK rate.

  11. Can I compare the RAY to PGK rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the RAY to PGK rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the RAY to PGK rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Raydium price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the RAY to PGK conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but PGK markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target RAY to PGK price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Raydium and the Papua New Guinean Kina?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Raydium and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting RAY to PGK and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your PGK into RAY of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is RAY to PGK a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor RAY prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RAY to PGK can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the RAY to PGK rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen PGK against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RAY to PGK rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

