Twenty One Capital’s NYSE debut sees 20% fall – What scared investors?

The post Twenty One Capital’s NYSE debut sees 20% fall – What scared investors? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The much-anticipated New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut of Twenty One Capital, was immediately met with a harsh market reality check on the first day. Trading under the ticker XXI, Twenty One Capital is a Bitcoin-native firm backed by power players like Tether, Bitfinex, and SoftBank, Shares of the crypto treasury company plunged by nearly 20% on 09 December, following the completion of its SPAC merger with Cantor Equity Partners. CEO Jack Mallers on Twenty One Capital While CEO Jack Mallers has publicly insisted the firm is building beyond simple Bitcoin accumulation, focusing on “utility services” and a corporate architecture for new financial products, investors might be unconvinced. The massive drop, which saw the stock open at $10.74 and close at $11.42, suggested that Wall Street is doing more than just pricing in the broader pressure on crypto-related stocks. Remarking on the same in an interview, CEO Maller noted, “Yes, we own a lot of bitcoin. Yes, we’re going to acquire as much as we possibly can, but we’re also about to launch a ton of business lines and produce profit that’s related to bitcoin, and that’s a lot of why we created the company in the first place.” What impact did it have? Needless to say, the aforementioned fall hinted at a stunning and highly publicized valuation paradox. According to Reuters’ calculations, the company’s core asset, a massive Bitcoin [BTC] treasury, is alone worth more than $3.97 billion, based on Bitcoin’s closing price of $91,350. The fact that the newly public equity is trading at a significant discount to its underlying Bitcoin holdings spotlights Wall Street’s deeply cautious position on crypto-linked vehicles. This skepticism has been compounded by the deal’s structure – A merger with Cantor Equity Partners (CEP), a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) backed by institutional powerhouse…