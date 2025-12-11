RCADE to South African Rand Conversion Table
RCADE to ZAR Conversion Table
- 1 RCADE0.00 ZAR
- 2 RCADE0.00 ZAR
- 3 RCADE0.01 ZAR
- 4 RCADE0.01 ZAR
- 5 RCADE0.01 ZAR
- 6 RCADE0.01 ZAR
- 7 RCADE0.02 ZAR
- 8 RCADE0.02 ZAR
- 9 RCADE0.02 ZAR
- 10 RCADE0.02 ZAR
- 50 RCADE0.12 ZAR
- 100 RCADE0.23 ZAR
- 1,000 RCADE2.33 ZAR
- 5,000 RCADE11.64 ZAR
- 10,000 RCADE23.28 ZAR
The table above displays real-time RCADE to South African Rand (RCADE to ZAR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RCADE to 10,000 RCADE. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RCADE amounts using the latest ZAR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RCADE to ZAR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ZAR to RCADE Conversion Table
- 1 ZAR429.5 RCADE
- 2 ZAR859.1 RCADE
- 3 ZAR1,288 RCADE
- 4 ZAR1,718 RCADE
- 5 ZAR2,147 RCADE
- 6 ZAR2,577 RCADE
- 7 ZAR3,007 RCADE
- 8 ZAR3,436 RCADE
- 9 ZAR3,866 RCADE
- 10 ZAR4,295 RCADE
- 50 ZAR21,478 RCADE
- 100 ZAR42,957 RCADE
- 1,000 ZAR429,577 RCADE
- 5,000 ZAR2,147,889 RCADE
- 10,000 ZAR4,295,778 RCADE
The table above shows real-time South African Rand to RCADE (ZAR to RCADE) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ZAR to 10,000 ZAR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much RCADE you can get at current rates based on commonly used ZAR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
RCADE (RCADE) is currently trading at R 0.00 ZAR , reflecting a -2.54% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at R928.73K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of R-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated RCADE Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
928.73K
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-2.54%
Price Change (1D)
R 0.0001474
24H High
R 0.0001349
24H Low
The RCADE to ZAR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track RCADE's fluctuations against ZAR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current RCADE price.
RCADE to ZAR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 RCADE = 0.00 ZAR | 1 ZAR = 429.5 RCADE
Today, the exchange rate for 1 RCADE to ZAR is 0.00 ZAR.
Buying 5 RCADE will cost 0.01 ZAR and 10 RCADE is valued at 0.02 ZAR.
1 ZAR can be traded for 429.5 RCADE.
50 ZAR can be converted to 21,478 RCADE, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 RCADE to ZAR has changed by -18.26% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.54%, reaching a high of 0.0024918488507643245 ZAR and a low of 0.0022805319536506603 ZAR.
One month ago, the value of 1 RCADE was 0.003528146914209732 ZAR, which represents a -34.06% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, RCADE has changed by -0.0029770324465372964 ZAR, resulting in a -56.16% change in its value.
All About RCADE (RCADE)
Now that you have calculated the price of RCADE (RCADE), you can learn more about RCADE directly at MEXC. Learn about RCADE past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy RCADE, trading pairs, and more.
RCADE to ZAR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, RCADE (RCADE) has fluctuated between 0.0022805319536506603 ZAR and 0.0024918488507643245 ZAR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.002273769812943023 ZAR to a high of 0.0031443954290513183 ZAR. You can view detailed RCADE to ZAR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|R 0
|R 0
|R 0
|R 0
|Low
|R 0
|R 0
|R 0
|R 0
|Average
|R 0
|R 0
|R 0
|R 0
|Volatility
|+8.90%
|+30.62%
|+67.82%
|+178.13%
|Change
|-2.13%
|-18.31%
|-34.10%
|-57.26%
RCADE Price Forecast in ZAR for 2026 and 2030
RCADE’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RCADE to ZAR forecasts for the coming years:
RCADE Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, RCADE could reach approximately R0.00 ZAR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
RCADE Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, RCADE may rise to around R0.00 ZAR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our RCADE Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
RCADE Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
RCADE/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of RCADE Spot trading pairs, covering markets where RCADE is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RCADE at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore RCADE Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of RCADE futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy RCADE
Looking to add RCADE to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy RCADE › or Get started now ›
RCADE and ZAR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
RCADE (RCADE) vs USD: Market Comparison
RCADE Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0001377
- 7-Day Change: -18.26%
- 30-Day Trend: -34.06%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including RCADE, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ZAR, the USD price of RCADE remains the primary market benchmark.
[RCADE Price] [RCADE to USD]
South African Rand (ZAR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ZAR/USD): 0.059139263503268036
- 7-Day Change: +1.14%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.14%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ZAR means you will pay less to get the same amount of RCADE.
- A weaker ZAR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy RCADE securely with ZAR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the RCADE to ZAR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between RCADE (RCADE) and South African Rand (ZAR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RCADE, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RCADE to ZAR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ZAR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ZAR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ZAR's strength. When ZAR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RCADE, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like RCADE, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RCADE may rise, impacting its conversion to ZAR.
Convert RCADE to ZAR Instantly
Use our real-time RCADE to ZAR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert RCADE to ZAR?
Enter the Amount of RCADE
Start by entering how much RCADE you want to convert into ZAR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live RCADE to ZAR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date RCADE to ZAR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RCADE and ZAR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add RCADE to your portfolio? Learn how to buy RCADE with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the RCADE to ZAR exchange rate calculated?
The RCADE to ZAR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RCADE (often in USD or USDT), converted to ZAR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the RCADE to ZAR rate change so frequently?
RCADE to ZAR rate changes so frequently because both RCADE and South African Rand are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed RCADE to ZAR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the RCADE to ZAR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the RCADE to ZAR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert RCADE to ZAR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my RCADE to ZAR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of RCADE against ZAR over time?
You can understand the RCADE against ZAR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the RCADE to ZAR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ZAR, impacting the conversion rate even if RCADE stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the RCADE to ZAR exchange rate?
RCADE halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RCADE to ZAR rate.
Can I compare the RCADE to ZAR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the RCADE to ZAR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the RCADE to ZAR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the RCADE price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the RCADE to ZAR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ZAR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target RCADE to ZAR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences RCADE and the South African Rand?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both RCADE and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting RCADE to ZAR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ZAR into RCADE of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is RCADE to ZAR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor RCADE prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RCADE to ZAR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the RCADE to ZAR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ZAR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RCADE to ZAR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.