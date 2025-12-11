The post Vitalik Buterin Suggests Ethereum Security Intact Amid Recent Glitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum remains secure despite a recent network glitch caused by a Prysm client bug that temporarily halted block finalization. Vitalik Buterin emphasized that this does not undermine the network’s core security, as blocks continue to be produced and executed, behaving like Bitcoin’s probabilistic model during such pauses. Vitalik Buterin assures that temporary loss of finality does not compromise Ethereum’s overall security model. The glitch primarily impacted secondary systems like bridges and Layer 2 solutions, not the base chain. Experts compare Ethereum’s response to Bitcoin’s, where probabilistic finality prevents chain rewrites while allowing continued operations. Ethereum secure despite recent glitch: Vitalik Buterin explains why the network’s resilience shines through temporary finality pauses. Discover key insights on blockchain reliability. Stay informed on crypto updates—read more now. What Did Vitalik Buterin Say About Ethereum’s Security After the Recent Glitch? Ethereum remains secure even amid the recent network disruption, according to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder. He clarified that the Prysm client bug, which briefly interrupted block finalization, does not pose a threat to the protocol’s integrity. Instead, it highlights the network’s design for graceful degradation, where core functions persist without deterministic certainty. How Does Ethereum Behave During Finality Pauses? During the incident, Ethereum temporarily shifted to a probabilistic security model similar to Bitcoin’s, as noted by blockchain researchers. Fabrizio Romano Genovese, an Oxford PhD and Ethereum protocol specialist, explained that many blockchains, including Bitcoin, rely on growing difficulty in rewriting history rather than instant finality. In Ethereum’s case, blocks kept being created and executed, preventing any chain halt, though secondary services like cross-chain bridges experienced delays. This behavior underscores the network’s robustness, with no risk of approving incorrect transaction histories. Genovese added that such events reveal the need for better fallback mechanisms in dependent infrastructure, ensuring smoother operations in future occurrences. Statistics from the…

