Dive deeper into how RENDER tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

Render Network’s RENDER token underpins a decentralized GPU compute marketplace, facilitating payments, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics have evolved, especially with the migration from Ethereum (RNDR) to Solana (RENDER), and are governed by a series of community-approved proposals (notably RNP-001, RNP-003, RNP-006, RNP-013, and RNP-015).

Issuance Mechanism

Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME) Model:

RENDER operates under a BME model, where tokens are minted and burned to balance network demand and supply. Emissions: New tokens are emitted on a predictable, declining schedule, with specifics governed by community proposals. Solana Migration: An additional ~107.38 million tokens are being issued on Solana over ten years, distributed as rewards per an emission schedule. First-Year Emissions (2024): ~9.13 million RENDER minted. Second-Year Emissions (2025): ~5.90 million RENDER scheduled.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Ongoing Allocations

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Details Public Sale 25% Sold in October 2017; included a 20% Genesis Bonus. RNDR Reserve 10% For user acquisition, bonuses, airdrops, and future allocations. Foundation/Operations ~49.15% (of emissions) For operations, grants, R&D, and growth. Node Operators ~25.42% (of emissions) Rewards for completing jobs; ~90,000 RENDER/month in year two. Creators/AI Clients ~25.42% (of emissions) Rebates for requesting services; distributed to a creator pool. Community Upgrade Rewards ~12.49% (of emissions) Incentives for network upgrades.

Epoch-Based Distribution: Emissions are allocated weekly (epoch), with possible adjustments via governance.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Node Operators:

Earn RENDER for providing GPU compute power and completing jobs.

Pay for rendering/compute jobs in RENDER (or fiat, converted to RENDER and burned), and may receive rebates.

RENDER used for job payments is burned, reducing supply and rewarding contributors.

Jobs can be priced in fiat, with real-time conversion to RENDER.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Vesting and Unlocks:

Emissions and allocations follow a predefined schedule, with tokens distributed over time to various stakeholders.

While detailed unlock events are not available in the latest data, emissions are transparently scheduled and governed by proposals (see RNP-003, RNP-006).

Tokens accrue to the Foundation or are distributed per the emission schedule, with some reserved for future use and held in custody/escrow.

Migration and Upgrades

ETH to SOL Migration:

Users can upgrade RNDR (ERC-20) to RENDER (Solana) at a 1:1 ratio via the official upgrade portal.

Legacy RNDR tokens are being phased out, with oversupply on the old contract to be burned.

Summary Table: RENDER Token Supply & Allocation

Metric Value (approx.) Circulating Supply 156 million RENDER Total Supply 522 million RENDER Max Supply 536 million RENDER

References

RNP-003: Emission Schedule

RNP-006: Emissions Update

Token Metrics Summary

Official Upgrade Portal

Key Takeaways

RENDER’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, balancing supply via burn-mint mechanisms and predictable emissions.

Incentives are aligned for both supply (node operators) and demand (creators/clients) sides.

Governance and transparency are central, with all major changes subject to community proposals and votes.

Unlocking and vesting are managed via emission schedules, with no evidence of abrupt or large unlocks that could destabilize the ecosystem.

For the most current and granular unlock data, refer to the official governance proposals and the Render Foundation’s public disclosures.