Render (RENDER) Tokenomics
Render (RENDER) Information
Render (RENDER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Render (RENDER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
In-Depth Token Structure of Render (RENDER)
Dive deeper into how RENDER tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.
Overview
Render Network’s RENDER token underpins a decentralized GPU compute marketplace, facilitating payments, incentives, and governance. The tokenomics have evolved, especially with the migration from Ethereum (RNDR) to Solana (RENDER), and are governed by a series of community-approved proposals (notably RNP-001, RNP-003, RNP-006, RNP-013, and RNP-015).
Issuance Mechanism
- Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME) Model:
RENDER operates under a BME model, where tokens are minted and burned to balance network demand and supply.
- Emissions: New tokens are emitted on a predictable, declining schedule, with specifics governed by community proposals.
- Solana Migration: An additional ~107.38 million tokens are being issued on Solana over ten years, distributed as rewards per an emission schedule.
- First-Year Emissions (2024): ~9.13 million RENDER minted.
- Second-Year Emissions (2025): ~5.90 million RENDER scheduled.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Ongoing Allocations
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Details
|Public Sale
|25%
|Sold in October 2017; included a 20% Genesis Bonus.
|RNDR Reserve
|10%
|For user acquisition, bonuses, airdrops, and future allocations.
|Foundation/Operations
|~49.15% (of emissions)
|For operations, grants, R&D, and growth.
|Node Operators
|~25.42% (of emissions)
|Rewards for completing jobs; ~90,000 RENDER/month in year two.
|Creators/AI Clients
|~25.42% (of emissions)
|Rebates for requesting services; distributed to a creator pool.
|Community Upgrade Rewards
|~12.49% (of emissions)
|Incentives for network upgrades.
- Epoch-Based Distribution: Emissions are allocated weekly (epoch), with possible adjustments via governance.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Node Operators:
Earn RENDER for providing GPU compute power and completing jobs.
- Creators/Clients:
Pay for rendering/compute jobs in RENDER (or fiat, converted to RENDER and burned), and may receive rebates.
- Token Burning:
RENDER used for job payments is burned, reducing supply and rewarding contributors.
- Predictable Pricing:
Jobs can be priced in fiat, with real-time conversion to RENDER.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Vesting and Unlocks:
Emissions and allocations follow a predefined schedule, with tokens distributed over time to various stakeholders.
- No Immediate Unlock Table:
While detailed unlock events are not available in the latest data, emissions are transparently scheduled and governed by proposals (see RNP-003, RNP-006).
- Foundation and Community Allocations:
Tokens accrue to the Foundation or are distributed per the emission schedule, with some reserved for future use and held in custody/escrow.
Migration and Upgrades
- ETH to SOL Migration:
Users can upgrade RNDR (ERC-20) to RENDER (Solana) at a 1:1 ratio via the official upgrade portal.
- Legacy and Future Supply:
Legacy RNDR tokens are being phased out, with oversupply on the old contract to be burned.
Summary Table: RENDER Token Supply & Allocation
|Metric
|Value (approx.)
|Circulating Supply
|156 million RENDER
|Total Supply
|522 million RENDER
|Max Supply
|536 million RENDER
References
- RNP-003: Emission Schedule
- RNP-006: Emissions Update
- Token Metrics Summary
- Official Upgrade Portal
Key Takeaways
- RENDER’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, balancing supply via burn-mint mechanisms and predictable emissions.
- Incentives are aligned for both supply (node operators) and demand (creators/clients) sides.
- Governance and transparency are central, with all major changes subject to community proposals and votes.
- Unlocking and vesting are managed via emission schedules, with no evidence of abrupt or large unlocks that could destabilize the ecosystem.
For the most current and granular unlock data, refer to the official governance proposals and the Render Foundation’s public disclosures.
Render (RENDER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Render (RENDER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RENDER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RENDER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand RENDER's tokenomics, explore RENDER token's live price!
How to Buy RENDER
Interested in adding Render (RENDER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy RENDER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.
Render (RENDER) Price History
Analysing the price history of RENDER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
RENDER Price Prediction
Want to know where RENDER might be heading? Our RENDER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Buy Render (RENDER)
Amount
1 RENDER = 3.505 USD