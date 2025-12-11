The post Vitalik Buterin Suggests Ethereum Security Intact Amid Recent Glitch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum remains secure despite a recent network glitch caused by a Prysm client bug that temporarily halted block finalization. Vitalik Buterin emphasized that this does not undermine the network’s core security, as blocks continue to be produced and executed, behaving like Bitcoin’s probabilistic model during such pauses. Vitalik Buterin assures that temporary loss of finality does not compromise Ethereum’s overall security model. The glitch primarily impacted secondary systems like bridges and Layer 2 solutions, not the base chain. Experts compare Ethereum’s response to Bitcoin’s, where probabilistic finality prevents chain rewrites while allowing continued operations. Ethereum secure despite recent glitch: Vitalik Buterin explains why the network’s resilience shines through temporary finality pauses. Discover key insights on blockchain reliability. Stay informed on crypto updates—read more now. What Did Vitalik Buterin Say About Ethereum’s Security After the Recent Glitch? Ethereum remains secure even amid the recent network disruption, according to Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder. He clarified that the Prysm client bug, which briefly interrupted block finalization, does not pose a threat to the protocol’s integrity. Instead, it highlights the network’s design for graceful degradation, where core functions persist without deterministic certainty. How Does Ethereum Behave During Finality Pauses? During the incident, Ethereum temporarily shifted to a probabilistic security model similar to Bitcoin’s, as noted by blockchain researchers. Fabrizio Romano Genovese, an Oxford PhD and Ethereum protocol specialist, explained that many blockchains, including Bitcoin, rely on growing difficulty in rewriting history rather than instant finality. In Ethereum’s case, blocks kept being created and executed, preventing any chain halt, though secondary services like cross-chain bridges experienced delays. This behavior underscores the network’s robustness, with no risk of approving incorrect transaction histories. Genovese added that such events reveal the need for better fallback mechanisms in dependent infrastructure, ensuring smoother operations in future occurrences. Statistics from the…

The post Katy Perry Hits A Career Milestone — Even After Her Recent Disappointment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream — one of the most successful pop albums of all time — reaches 450 weeks on the Billboard 200 as Americans still love the collection. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images The saying goes, whatever goes up must come down, and that is certainly true when it comes to stars in the entertainment industry and certainly in the music business. Nobody knows this better than Katy Perry, who quickly rocketed to superstardom, but who has struggled to recapture the public’s attention with her last several eras. Perry’s first few full-lengths produced multiple smashes, but none were more successful than Teenage Dream, which became a historic win and turned her into one of the most commercially viable pop musicians of all time. Even as Perry’s more recent projects disappeared quickly, Teenage Dream held on, and the blockbuster brings the Grammy nominee to a never-before-seen milestone as Americans continue to consume the album and its many hits nonstop. Teenage Dream Falls on the Billboard 200 – But It’s Still Around Teenage Dream drops nearly 20 spaces on the Billboard 200, the chart company’s namesake ranking of the most consumed albums in America. This week, thanks to 9,200 equivalent units shifted (per Luminate), the hugely popular release dips to No. 172. Katy Perry Celebrates a Career Milestone PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 25: Katy Perry arrives at The Ritz Hotel in a stretch limousine during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) GC Images As of…

The post Mexican Rom-Com ‘Mesa De Regalos’ Drops On Hulu After Box Office Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. José Eduardo Derbez and Cassandra Sánchez Navarro star in the Mexican hit romantic comedy “Mesa de Regalos.” Miércoles Entertainment Studios Following its highly successful theatrical run in Mexico, the romantic comedy Mesa de Regalos (Wedding Registry) starring José Eduardo Derbez (Mi tío, Renta congelada) and Cassandra Sánchez Navarro (El extraño retorno de Diana Salazar, El juego de las llaves) has made its way to audiences in the United States via streaming. The hit film about friendship, desperation and a wedding scam gone wrong is now available exclusively on Hulu and Disney+. The release marks a strategic collaboration between Miércoles Entertainment Studios and both platforms. Mesa de Regalos attracted nearly 2 million moviegoers and grossed approximately $6.6 million at the Mexican box office after its release in mid-January. It now ranks among the 15 highest-grossing Mexican films of all time, according to data compiled by Canacine, Mexico’s Film Industry’s Chamber of Commerce and Box Office Mojo. A Wedding Scam​ Plot ​a​nd Unexpected Consequences In Mesa de Regalos, lifelong friends Nicolás and Antonia watch everyone around them find emotional and professional stability while their own lives are a mess. After attending more than a dozen weddings, and in desperate need of enough cash to pursue their dreams, they hatch a daring yet brilliant plan to get married, but not for real. Their idea is to fake their love story, throw a grand wedding, collect all the gifts through a registry, and then have Antonia leave Nicolás at the altar. José Eduardo Derbez and Cassandra Sánchez Navarro as Nicolás and Antonia, whose fake wedding plans may end up surprising them most of all. Miercoles Entertainment Studios The​ friends figure that after the scandal, no one will dare ask for their gift back. And if all goes according to plan, they can return the…

Disclaimer

