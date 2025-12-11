Renta Network to Vietnamese Dong Conversion Table
RENTA to VND Conversion Table
- 1 RENTA156.49 VND
- 2 RENTA312.99 VND
- 3 RENTA469.48 VND
- 4 RENTA625.97 VND
- 5 RENTA782.47 VND
- 6 RENTA938.96 VND
- 7 RENTA1,095.45 VND
- 8 RENTA1,251.95 VND
- 9 RENTA1,408.44 VND
- 10 RENTA1,564.93 VND
- 50 RENTA7,824.66 VND
- 100 RENTA15,649.32 VND
- 1,000 RENTA156,493.24 VND
- 5,000 RENTA782,466.19 VND
- 10,000 RENTA1,564,932.37 VND
The table above displays real-time Renta Network to Vietnamese Dong (RENTA to VND) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RENTA to 10,000 RENTA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RENTA amounts using the latest VND market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RENTA to VND amounts, please use the tool converter above.
VND to RENTA Conversion Table
- 1 VND0.006390 RENTA
- 2 VND0.01278 RENTA
- 3 VND0.01917 RENTA
- 4 VND0.02556 RENTA
- 5 VND0.03195 RENTA
- 6 VND0.03834 RENTA
- 7 VND0.04473 RENTA
- 8 VND0.05112 RENTA
- 9 VND0.05751 RENTA
- 10 VND0.06390 RENTA
- 50 VND0.3195 RENTA
- 100 VND0.6390 RENTA
- 1,000 VND6.390 RENTA
- 5,000 VND31.95 RENTA
- 10,000 VND63.90 RENTA
The table above shows real-time Vietnamese Dong to Renta Network (VND to RENTA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 VND to 10,000 VND. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Renta Network you can get at current rates based on commonly used VND amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Renta Network (RENTA) is currently trading at ₫ 156.49 VND , reflecting a -5.00% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₫1.29B with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₫73.78B VND. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Renta Network Price page.
12.41T VND
Circulation Supply
1.29B
24-Hour Trading Volume
73.78B VND
Market Cap
-5.00%
Price Change (1D)
₫ 0.00644
24H High
₫ 0.005878
24H Low
The RENTA to VND trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Renta Network's fluctuations against VND. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Renta Network price.
RENTA to VND Conversion Summary
As of | 1 RENTA = 156.49 VND | 1 VND = 0.006390 RENTA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 RENTA to VND is 156.49 VND.
Buying 5 RENTA will cost 782.47 VND and 10 RENTA is valued at 1,564.93 VND.
1 VND can be traded for 0.006390 RENTA.
50 VND can be converted to 0.3195 RENTA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 RENTA to VND has changed by -29.80% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -5.00%, reaching a high of 169.4948616442738 VND and a low of 154.70353986724248 VND.
One month ago, the value of 1 RENTA was 204.7624260236724 VND, which represents a -23.58% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, RENTA has changed by -117.56732095729365 VND, resulting in a -42.90% change in its value.
All About Renta Network (RENTA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Renta Network (RENTA), you can learn more about Renta Network directly at MEXC. Learn about RENTA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Renta Network, trading pairs, and more.
RENTA to VND Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Renta Network (RENTA) has fluctuated between 154.70353986724248 VND and 169.4948616442738 VND, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 144.75492842290464 VND to a high of 255.47928912747918 VND. You can view detailed RENTA to VND price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|₫ 263.19
|₫ 263.19
|Low
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|Average
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|₫ 0
|Volatility
|+8.87%
|+49.67%
|+79.92%
|+99.59%
|Change
|-6.11%
|-29.79%
|-23.57%
|-42.92%
Renta Network Price Forecast in VND for 2026 and 2030
Renta Network’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RENTA to VND forecasts for the coming years:
RENTA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Renta Network could reach approximately ₫164.32 VND, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
RENTA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, RENTA may rise to around ₫199.73 VND, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Renta Network Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
RENTA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
RENTA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of RENTA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Renta Network is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RENTA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore RENTA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Renta Network futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Renta Network
Looking to add Renta Network to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Renta Network › or Get started now ›
RENTA and VND in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Renta Network (RENTA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Renta Network Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.005946
- 7-Day Change: -29.80%
- 30-Day Trend: -23.58%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including RENTA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to VND, the USD price of RENTA remains the primary market benchmark.
[RENTA Price] [RENTA to USD]
Vietnamese Dong (VND) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (VND/USD): 0.000037983097521602886
- 7-Day Change: +0.10%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.10%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger VND means you will pay less to get the same amount of RENTA.
- A weaker VND means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy RENTA securely with VND on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the RENTA to VND Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Renta Network (RENTA) and Vietnamese Dong (VND) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RENTA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RENTA to VND rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and VND-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. VND Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence VND's strength. When VND weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RENTA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Renta Network, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RENTA may rise, impacting its conversion to VND.
Convert RENTA to VND Instantly
Use our real-time RENTA to VND converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert RENTA to VND?
Enter the Amount of RENTA
Start by entering how much RENTA you want to convert into VND using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live RENTA to VND Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date RENTA to VND exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about RENTA and VND.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add RENTA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy RENTA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the RENTA to VND exchange rate calculated?
The RENTA to VND exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RENTA (often in USD or USDT), converted to VND using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the RENTA to VND rate change so frequently?
RENTA to VND rate changes so frequently because both Renta Network and Vietnamese Dong are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed RENTA to VND rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the RENTA to VND rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the RENTA to VND rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert RENTA to VND or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my RENTA to VND conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of RENTA against VND over time?
You can understand the RENTA against VND price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the RENTA to VND rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken VND, impacting the conversion rate even if RENTA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the RENTA to VND exchange rate?
Renta Network halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RENTA to VND rate.
Can I compare the RENTA to VND rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the RENTA to VND rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the RENTA to VND rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Renta Network price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the RENTA to VND conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but VND markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target RENTA to VND price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Renta Network and the Vietnamese Dong?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Renta Network and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting RENTA to VND and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your VND into RENTA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is RENTA to VND a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor RENTA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RENTA to VND can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the RENTA to VND rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen VND against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RENTA to VND rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Renta Network News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.