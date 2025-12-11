Katy Perry Hits A Career Milestone — Even After Her Recent Disappointment

The post Katy Perry Hits A Career Milestone — Even After Her Recent Disappointment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Katy Perry’s Teenage Dream — one of the most successful pop albums of all time — reaches 450 weeks on the Billboard 200 as Americans still love the collection. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Getty Images The saying goes, whatever goes up must come down, and that is certainly true when it comes to stars in the entertainment industry and certainly in the music business. Nobody knows this better than Katy Perry, who quickly rocketed to superstardom, but who has struggled to recapture the public’s attention with her last several eras. Perry’s first few full-lengths produced multiple smashes, but none were more successful than Teenage Dream, which became a historic win and turned her into one of the most commercially viable pop musicians of all time. Even as Perry’s more recent projects disappeared quickly, Teenage Dream held on, and the blockbuster brings the Grammy nominee to a never-before-seen milestone as Americans continue to consume the album and its many hits nonstop. Teenage Dream Falls on the Billboard 200 – But It’s Still Around Teenage Dream drops nearly 20 spaces on the Billboard 200, the chart company’s namesake ranking of the most consumed albums in America. This week, thanks to 9,200 equivalent units shifted (per Luminate), the hugely popular release dips to No. 172. Katy Perry Celebrates a Career Milestone PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 25: Katy Perry arrives at The Ritz Hotel in a stretch limousine during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) GC Images As of…