Retik Finance to Singapore Dollar Conversion Table
RETIK to SGD Conversion Table
- 1 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 2 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 3 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 4 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 5 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 6 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 7 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 8 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 9 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 10 RETIK0.00 SGD
- 50 RETIK0.02 SGD
- 100 RETIK0.04 SGD
- 1,000 RETIK0.37 SGD
- 5,000 RETIK1.84 SGD
- 10,000 RETIK3.68 SGD
The table above displays real-time Retik Finance to Singapore Dollar (RETIK to SGD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 RETIK to 10,000 RETIK. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked RETIK amounts using the latest SGD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom RETIK to SGD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
SGD to RETIK Conversion Table
- 1 SGD2,714 RETIK
- 2 SGD5,429 RETIK
- 3 SGD8,144 RETIK
- 4 SGD10,859 RETIK
- 5 SGD13,574 RETIK
- 6 SGD16,289 RETIK
- 7 SGD19,004 RETIK
- 8 SGD21,719 RETIK
- 9 SGD24,434 RETIK
- 10 SGD27,149 RETIK
- 50 SGD135,746 RETIK
- 100 SGD271,493 RETIK
- 1,000 SGD2,714,933 RETIK
- 5,000 SGD13,574,666 RETIK
- 10,000 SGD27,149,332 RETIK
The table above shows real-time Singapore Dollar to Retik Finance (SGD to RETIK) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 SGD to 10,000 SGD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Retik Finance you can get at current rates based on commonly used SGD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Retik Finance (RETIK) is currently trading at S$ 0.00 SGD , reflecting a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at S$-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of S$-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Retik Finance Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
0.52%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The RETIK to SGD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Retik Finance's fluctuations against SGD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Retik Finance price.
RETIK to SGD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 RETIK = 0.00 SGD | 1 SGD = 2,714 RETIK
Today, the exchange rate for 1 RETIK to SGD is 0.00 SGD.
Buying 5 RETIK will cost 0.00 SGD and 10 RETIK is valued at 0.00 SGD.
1 SGD can be traded for 2,714 RETIK.
50 SGD can be converted to 135,746 RETIK, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 RETIK to SGD has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.52%, reaching a high of -- SGD and a low of -- SGD.
One month ago, the value of 1 RETIK was -- SGD, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, RETIK has changed by -- SGD, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Retik Finance (RETIK)
Now that you have calculated the price of Retik Finance (RETIK), you can learn more about Retik Finance directly at MEXC. Learn about RETIK past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Retik Finance, trading pairs, and more.
RETIK to SGD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Retik Finance (RETIK) has fluctuated between -- SGD and -- SGD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.00036151933827723904 SGD to a high of 0.0006084889857987811 SGD. You can view detailed RETIK to SGD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|Low
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|Average
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|S$ 0
|Volatility
|+3.64%
|+60.37%
|+78.30%
|+100.92%
|Change
|-0.58%
|-9.96%
|-48.74%
|-33.94%
Retik Finance Price Forecast in SGD for 2026 and 2030
Retik Finance’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential RETIK to SGD forecasts for the coming years:
RETIK Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Retik Finance could reach approximately S$0.00 SGD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
RETIK Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, RETIK may rise to around S$0.00 SGD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Retik Finance Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
The table above shows a list of RETIK Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Retik Finance is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell RETIK at current market prices without using leverage.
RETIK and SGD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Retik Finance (RETIK) vs USD: Market Comparison
Retik Finance Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0002865
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including RETIK, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to SGD, the USD price of RETIK remains the primary market benchmark.
Singapore Dollar (SGD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (SGD/USD): 0.7786918755183168
- 7-Day Change: +0.86%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.86%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger SGD means you will pay less to get the same amount of RETIK.
- A weaker SGD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
What Influences the RETIK to SGD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Retik Finance (RETIK) and Singapore Dollar (SGD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in RETIK, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the RETIK to SGD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and SGD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. SGD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence SGD's strength. When SGD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like RETIK, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Retik Finance, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for RETIK may rise, impacting its conversion to SGD.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the RETIK to SGD exchange rate calculated?
The RETIK to SGD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of RETIK (often in USD or USDT), converted to SGD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the RETIK to SGD rate change so frequently?
RETIK to SGD rate changes so frequently because both Retik Finance and Singapore Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed RETIK to SGD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the RETIK to SGD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the RETIK to SGD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert RETIK to SGD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my RETIK to SGD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of RETIK against SGD over time?
You can understand the RETIK against SGD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the RETIK to SGD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken SGD, impacting the conversion rate even if RETIK stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the RETIK to SGD exchange rate?
Retik Finance halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the RETIK to SGD rate.
Can I compare the RETIK to SGD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the RETIK to SGD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the RETIK to SGD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Retik Finance price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the RETIK to SGD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but SGD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target RETIK to SGD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Retik Finance and the Singapore Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Retik Finance and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting RETIK to SGD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your SGD into RETIK of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is RETIK to SGD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor RETIK prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, RETIK to SGD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the RETIK to SGD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen SGD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive RETIK to SGD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Retik Finance News and Market Updates
