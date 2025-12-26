Iyo Sky Stars in Women’s War Games

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, and IYO SKY (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images AJ Lee got the pin, but make no mistake about it, Iyo Sky was the top performer on Saturday night in the opening match of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in San Diego. As usual, the Genius of the Skies elevated every moment she participated in. Her best spot was her WarGames signature, a dive from the top rope while wearing a trash can. Take a look: The match was otherwise a bit forgettable, but the performers shouldn't take the blame. WWE's decision to change the format of Survivor Series was wrong. The WarGames format as currently constructed just isn't exciting and it is difficult to build meaningful stories around it. That said, the ladies did the best they could with what they were given. Lee locked in the submission win to force Lynch to tap out as the latter attempted to flee her rivals. Here is the finish. After the match, Lynch hilariously took to X exclaiming she did not tap. Lynch always makes the most of her storylines and she's been great in her current role. Legend, who recently announced her engagement to fellow WWE Superstar Trick Williams also enjoyed a memorable segment in the match. Legend came in last for the heels and it was clear she was positioned for power. Legend smashed her way through almost every member of the opposition. It appears WWE has some serious plans for her in 2026. It would make sense to see Legend and Nia Jax move into the women's tag-team championship title picture. Here are all of the results from Survivor Series. WWE Survivor Series 2025 Results Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flai, Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley and AJ Lee…