RHEA (RHEA) Tokenomics

RHEA (RHEA) Information Rhea Finance is the backbone of Near DeFi and a chain abstracted liquidity platform for Bitcoin, NEAR, and other top assets. Rhea, formed from the merger of Ref Finance (NEAR’s largest DEX) and Burrow Finance (NEAR’s leading money market), is a unified DeFi protocol, securing over $250M TVL, where users can swap, lend, borrow, and earn—all in one place. As the backbone of NEAR DeFi, Rhea also plays a key role in NEAR’s chain abstraction strategy. Official Website: https://rhea.finance/ Whitepaper: https://guide.rhea.finance/rhea-finance-white-paper Block Explorer: https://nearblocks.io/token/token.rhealab.near Buy RHEA Now!

RHEA (RHEA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for RHEA (RHEA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 15.69M $ 15.69M $ 15.69M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 200.00M $ 200.00M $ 200.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.46M $ 78.46M $ 78.46M All-Time High: $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 All-Time Low: $ 0.027572750738943184 $ 0.027572750738943184 $ 0.027572750738943184 Current Price: $ 0.07846 $ 0.07846 $ 0.07846 Learn more about RHEA (RHEA) price

RHEA (RHEA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of RHEA (RHEA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of RHEA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many RHEA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand RHEA's tokenomics, explore RHEA token's live price!

