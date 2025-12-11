The post Why is Bitcoin (BTC) Trading Lower Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin BTC$90,457.05, the leading cryptocurrency by market value, is down following the overnight Fed rate cut. The reason likely lies in the Fed’s messaging, which has made traders less excited about future easing. The Fed on Wednesday cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 3.25% as expected and announced it will begin purchasing short-term Treasury bills to manage liquidity in the banking system. Yet, BTC traded below $90,000 at press time, representing a 2.4% decline since early Asian trading hours, according to CoinDesk data. Ether was down 4% at $3,190, with the CoinDesk 20 Index down over 4%. The risk-off action is likely due to growing signs of internal Fed divisions on balancing inflation control against employment goals, coupled with signals of a more challenging path for future rate cuts. Two members voted for no change on Wednesday, but individual forecasts revealed that six FOMC members felt that a cut wasn’t “appropriate.” Besides, the central bank suggested just one more rate cut in 2026, disappointing expectations for two to three rate cuts. “The Fed is divided, and the market has no real insight into the future path of rates from now until May 2026, when Chairman Jerome Powell will be replaced. The replacement of Powell with a Trump loyalist (who will push to lower rates aggressively) is likely the most reliable signal for rates. Until then, however, there are still 6 months to go,” Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, told CoinDesk. He added that the most likely occurrence as of now is a needed “deleveraging” or down-market” to convince the Fed of lower rates decidedly. Shiliang Tang, managing partner of Monarq Asset Management, said BTC is following the stock market lower. “Crypto markets initially spiked on the news but have steadily moved lower since, in conjunction with…

