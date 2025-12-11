CEO Reveals Ripple’s XRP Is Driving A JPMorgan Competitor, Is SWIFT Next?

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Teucrium Trading, Sal Gilbertie, has given a bold endorsement of Ripple and XRP, positioning the crypto payments company as a potential competitor to JPMorgan Chase. He described Ripple as a highly interconnected ecosystem that could scale globally once it acquires a banking license. As Ripple grows to challenge the largest bank in the US, it raises the question about how its rapidly expanding network could also rival legacy banking systems like SWIFT. Ripple Positioned As New JPMorgan And SWIFT Rival Crypto enthusiast and XRP advocate Diana recently shared a striking interview between Paul Barron, founder of the Paul Barron Network, and Gilbertie. In the interview, the Teucrium Trading CEO shared his perspective on Ripple, showing full support for the crypto payment company’s growth and future potential. Related Reading: Ripple CEO Predicts XRP Rush, What Does He Mean? He explained that Ripple is actively building a fully operational financial institution capable of rivaling traditional banking giants like JPMorgan. The crypto payments company has also frequently been described as a competitor to SWIFT, positioning itself as a faster and more efficient alternative for cross-border payments. Gilbertie stressed that once Ripple obtains a banking license, it would operate with the capitalization and operational discipline typically associated with top-tier banks. Notably, the crypto payments company has been seeking a US national banking charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a new national trust bank. If authorized, Ripple could become one of the first crypto-native companies to obtain a US national bank license. Moving forward, Gilbertie said during the interview that XRP lies at the heart of this growing banking ecosystem. He noted that Ripple has no intention of selling XRP, describing the cryptocurrency as a strategic asset whose value is intended to appreciate over time through its use across the XRPL ecosystem. The Teucrium Trading CEO also called Ripple a “machine,” highlighting how the company operates in a disciplined, coordinated way, with its team growing and innovating while keeping the network strong and connected. Furthermore, he boldly claimed that Ripple is at the center of the universe, underscoring its pivotal role in potentially shaping the global banking landscape. Gilbertie’s Validation Confirms XRP’s Role The interview between Gilbertie and Barron drew strong, supportive reactions from many members of the crypto community, who interpreted the Teucrium Trading CEO’s statement as validation of XRP’s evolving role in institutional finance. Observers noted that hearing a regulated TradFi CEO describe Ripple as a JPMorgan rival offered rare institutional recognition that went beyond the usual industry speculation. Related Reading: Ripple Exec Addresses Tax Issue On XRP Ledger, Where Does It Go? They also pointed out that the timing of this endorsement coincides with the upcoming full enforcement of ISO 20022 standards and rising XRP ETF inflows. Diana, the XRP advocate who shared the interview, echoed this view, emphasizing that Gilbertie’s statements signal that infrastructure, compliance, and institutional interest are all aligning. She noted that price movements typically follow institutional and infrastructure rails, suggesting that XRP may be positioned for substantial growth once these rails are fully in place. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com