PANews reported on December 4th that, according to an announcement from BONK.fun, the platform will allocate 51% of its transaction fees to buy BONK using BNKK DAT, effective immediately. This allocation will be transferred from the original Buy/Burn (35%), SBR (4%), and BONKrewards (2%), plus the existing 10%, to support BNKK in building a strategic BONK reserve, with the goal of accumulating 5% of the circulating supply of BONK. The official statement indicated that this adjustment will not affect net buying pressure, nor will it impact community marketing and operational budgets.

The post $5mln Bitcoin buy at discount: All about Texas’ historic move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Where does Texas’ BTC reserve stand? Texas purchased $5M worth of BlackRock’s IBIT and has an additional $5 million for future purchases to establish a strategic BTC reserve. How about other states? Only Arizona and New Hampshire enacted similar laws, but were yet to officially announce BTC purchases. Texas has jumped on the current discounted Bitcoin and funded the first U.S state strategic BTC reserve (SBR). In a statement on the 25th of November, Lee Bratcher, President of the Texas Blockchain Council, announced that the state had purchased $5 million on the 20th of November. Texas has $10 million allocated for the reserve, meaning half of the budget remains undeployed for future buys. Batcher added that the state scooped BTC at $87K via BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) and plans to self-custody their assets in the future. Source: X The $10 million BTC allocation was the “initial funding” per the Texas Bitcoin [BTC] bill, and the budget cycle runs biennially (every two years). Put differently, the remaining $5 million could be spent on another BTC purchase before the next state budget. State and global race for BTC Texas was among the three U.S states that enacted a strategic BTC reserve bill. It enabled the establishment of a special fund, managed by the state comptroller, to invest in crypto assets with a market cap of at least $500 billion. Arizona and New Hampshire also passed related SBR legislation, but had not made a public purchase as of press time. Source: Bitcoin Laws Other U.S states that attempted such moves, like Ohio, were shot down immediately after being introduced in the chambers. A slow but steady structural bid That said, at the national level, the U.S holds 326K BTC, worth $28 billion per current market prices. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries The…

The post The US is likely losing money on its Digital Asset Stockpile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On March 6, US President Donald Trump ordered the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) and Digital Asset Stockpile. While the quantity of assets in both funds has risen dramatically due to criminal and civil asset forfeiture, the coin prices of those assets have been falling precipitously. Specifically, using estimates from Arkham and a date of 30 days after Trump’s executive order as a starting point for calculating returns, the median return across a number of the largest constituents of the SBR and Digital Asset Stockpile whose price is not flat in USD terms over the time period is -10%. Unfortunately, the precise date as to when these two funds formally came into existence is unclear. The public has still never received the highly anticipated “full accounting of all government digital assets,” despite its requirement under Trump’s Executive Order. Moreover, there’s no US government website that itemizes the assets in either fund. Read more: FOIA reveals US Marshals sitting on at least $1.6B in BTC Instead, the public has attempted to fill in the void and crowdsource estimates as to which assets might be in the possession of the US government. Arkham, for example, estimates that it possesses $27 billion worth of crypto assets. Does the US government own 198,012 or 326,588 BTC? However, there’s wide disagreement over which assets to include. CoinGecko, for example, estimates the US government possesses 325,293 bitcoin (BTC), which roughly matches Arkham‘s and BitcoinTreasuries‘ 326,588 estimate. In contrast, BitBo estimates a far smaller, 198,012 BTC. Very few trackers attempt to trace altcoins, making the composition and investment return profile of the Digital Asset Stockpile difficult to determine. To illustrate, assume the stockpile contains the four altcoins included in Trump’s original, albeit very confusingly worded promise: ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA. Since April 5 (i.e.…

The post New Bill Lets Americans Pay Taxes To SBR appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) introduced today the Bitcoin For America Act in the U.S. House of Representatives, a landmark proposal designed to modernize the U.S. financial system and position the nation at the forefront of the global digital asset economy. The bill would allow Americans to pay federal taxes in bitcoin, with all proceeds deposited into a newly created Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR). “By allowing taxpayers to pay federal taxes in Bitcoin and directing those funds into a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the nation gains a tangible asset that appreciates over time—unlike the U.S. dollar, which is susceptible to inflation,” Davidson said. “This bill strengthens the nation’s financial foundation and positions the U.S. to lead—not follow—in the global race toward sound money and digital innovation.” Under the proposed legislation, taxpayers would be able to transfer bitcoin (BTC) to the Treasury or to approved financial agents designated by the Secretary of the Treasury. The transferred BTC would count as full satisfaction of tax liabilities, with no capital gains recognized on the transaction. Fair market value at the time of transfer would determine the amount credited, similar to how foreign currency payments are handled today. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Congressman Warren Davidson introduces “#Bitcoin for America” bill to: – Codify the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Executive Order– Eliminate capital gains tax when paying taxes with BTC pic.twitter.com/cFrqDEOfsE — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) November 20, 2025 The bill also empowers the Treasury to establish robust custody measures for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Provisions include cold storage, multi-signature wallets, and geographically distributed storage facilities. BTC deposited into the reserve would be held for at least 20 years, according to the bill, with limited scheduled dispositions allowed only after that period, ensuring the assets are preserved for future generations. The bitcoin bill’s strategic implications The legislation is intended to…

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.