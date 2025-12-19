Body Found In D4vd’s Car Was Dead For Weeks, Police Say

The post Body Found In D4vd’s Car Was Dead For Weeks, Police Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez was likely dead for weeks before her body was found in the trunk of a car registered to the singer D4vd earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department told multiple outlets Monday, as authorities investigate how and when she died (D4vd has not been accused of wrongdoing, and no suspect has been identified). D4vd has not commented on the ongoing investigation, and police have not accused him of wrongdoing. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella Key Facts LAPD Capt. Scot Williams confirmed to the Los Angeles Times on Monday that Hernandez had been dead for weeks before her body was found on Sept. 8 in the trunk of D4vd’s car, which was impounded at a lot in Hollywood. Police also said the car was ticketed by authorities 11 days before her body was found because it had been parked on a street for so long that it drew complaints from nearby residents, which led to it eventually being impounded at the lot. “I’m not sure exactly when the parking complaints about the Tesla began, but it was closer to the beginning part of August,” Williams told the Los Angeles Times, though it’s unclear when the body came to be in the car. D4vd, a 20-year-old singer whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has not commented since police found a decomposing body in a Tesla vehicle registered under his name, though the singer’s representatives have confirmed to multiple media outlets he is cooperating with authorities. Burke cancelled the remainder of his U.S. and European tour, including performances planned for this month in Los Angeles and San Francisco, and he balked on an album release that was previously planned for Sept. 19. Forbes has reached out to the Los Angeles…