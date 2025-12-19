Walmart, Target, Home Depot discuss tariffs

The post Walmart, Target, Home Depot discuss tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Customer with shopping cart in the snack aisle of a Walmart store in Florida City, Florida, Aug. 5, 2025. JC Milhet | AFP | Getty Images As some of the biggest names in retail, including Walmart and Home Depot, delivered earnings results in recent weeks, they updated Wall Street on how they and their shoppers are responding to President Donald Trump’s wave of tariff increases. The takeaway? Tariff costs are rising for retailers, and they’ve had to get creative to avoid widespread price hikes. Yet consumer spending has largely stayed strong so far — and the pinch from higher duties hasn’t been as severe as some companies had feared. Compared with their concerns in the spring, retail executives struck a measured tone and said they don’t expect their costs, or customers’ prices, to jump dramatically. Walmart had given one of the strongest warnings in May, as CFO John David Rainey said he expected some prices to rise during the summer. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, however, Rainey said the nation’s biggest retailer has raised prices on some items, but in other parts of its stores has kept prices down or expanded discounts. “There are certainly areas where we have fully absorbed the impact of higher tariff costs,” he said. “There are other areas where we’ve had to pass some of those costs along. But when you look across the basket of items, we’re certainly trying to keep prices as low as we can.” Scot Ciccarelli, a retail analyst for Truist, said retailers are raising prices “but not nearly to the degree that might have been expected in early April” when Trump first announced his steep tariffs on dozens of countries. “Most of the companies are kind of downplaying the impact of tariffs,” he said. “They’ve all talked about…