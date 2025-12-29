The Inexorable Growth In Air Travel And It’s Implication

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 27: A general view of the Eiffel Tower at dusk as the Olympic Rings are displayed during previews ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on June 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) Getty Images One of the foundational facts of commercial air travel is that the number of people flying globally is closely linked to world Gross Domestic Product. That is as the economy continues to grow over time, so does the demand for air transportation and by extension, the need for new aircraft to fulfill that demand as well as to replace older aircraft that are economically obsolete. Dips in world GDP, occasioned by recessions (dot-com bubble, fiscal crisis), pandemics (SARS, COVID) or wars (Ukraine, 9/11) can disrupt the monotonic increase of air travel demand, but eventually the curve reverts to the mean. In this case, that mean is roughly 4 per cent year over year, and world Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM's) – a paying passenger travelling a mile – have recently returned to pre-pandemic levels. Most of those RPM's are utilized for leisure travel which is estimated to make up as much as 85% or more of miles flown. Business passengers are only around 12 to 15% of overall travel but they are vastly more profitable, making up as much as 75% of profits for a given flight. This is because business travelers tend to purchase premium seats, often make last minute changes which incur fees or higher prices and spend more on amenities. A more recent development has been the blending of business and leisure travel to create a category called "bleisure." While adding a few days at a destination that was the focus of a business event for personal reasons has always existed, the category has expanded…