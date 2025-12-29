Mirandus Prepares for ‘Dusk of the Broken’ Event: A Challenge for the Brave

Darius Baruo Nov 24, 2025 02:13 Mirandus announces the 'Dusk of the Broken' event, challenging players to hunt mystical creatures for rewards from Nov 28 to Dec 1, 2025. Gala Games has announced an exciting new event for Mirandus players, titled 'Dusk of the Broken', set to take place from November 28th to December 1st, 2025. This event invites players to embark on a thrilling adventure at Narrows Landing, where they will hunt powerful and elusive creatures for the chance to earn significant rewards. The Event Details During the 'Dusk of the Broken', participants will engage in a test of skill, speed, and endurance. The event challenges players to locate and vanquish three specific non-playable characters (NPCs): the Stag, the Wisp, and the legendary Golden Bunny. Each of these creatures possesses a single, fragile point of vitality, necessitating precise and swift action to succeed. Players will earn event points by successfully targeting these mystical beings. The Stag, a rare target, grants 10 points, while the Wisp, considered epic, offers 50 points. The ultimate prize, the Golden Bunny, awards a staggering 500 points. Enhancing the Experience To aid in their quest, players can acquire the Trinkets of Thylfad, which include the Bowstring, Arrowhead, Armguard, and Scribbles. These items, available in the 'Dusk of the Broken – Mystery Chest', provide bonuses to event points and enhance movement speed, offering a competitive edge. The chances of obtaining these trinkets vary, with the legendary Thylfad's Scribbles offering the highest bonus but also being the rarest to acquire. Rewards for the Valiant The event promises generous rewards for those who excel in the hunt. The top 150 participants will share a treasury of 128,200 $GALA, a testament to their prowess and determination. Additionally, the top five players…