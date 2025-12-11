Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans

The post Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Scroll decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is set to “pause” its governance process after leadership resignations and confusion over live proposals, key DAO members discussed during on a Wednesday delegate call. A DAO operates according to blockchain rules rather than a centralized authority. The rules are coded into smart contracts, and members typically hold tokens that enable them to vote on decisions, such as spending money, modifying features, or initiating projects. According to an X post by delegate Olimpio, co-founder Haichen Shen stated that the team was “redesigning governance.” Scroll contributor Raza emphasized the move was a “pause” and not a complete stop. Today: Scroll DAO 📜 governance is to be “paused” DAO leadership resigned, but gov proposals are still live, ongoing. Straight from today’s delegate call: 1. Haichen @shenhaichen (cofounder of SCR) started: they are “redesigning governance” 2. Raza @razacodes (SCR team… pic.twitter.com/UHRbiPfi2o — olimpio (@OlimpioCrypto) September 10, 2025 Delegates are members trusted to vote on behalf of others. People who don’t want to track every decision can “delegate” their voting power to someone they believe will represent their interests. It is unclear whether active proposals, including a treasury management measure, will be honored. Olimpio said that the DAO leadership figure Eugene resigned this week, leaving Scroll team members to admit they were unsure which proposals were live or previously approved. Scroll has asked for time to “put everything in order” before laying out next steps. The structure and process of governance remain unsettled, and the direction appears tilted toward a more centralized approach. Meanwhile, top delegates remain in position: Olimpio ranks fourth with 176,000 SCR in voting power. Governance proposals are still technically live, but the extent to which they will be executed is unclear. Scroll’s SCR tokens are up 3% in the past 24 hours alongside a…