Scroll to Georgian Lari Conversion Table
SCR to GEL Conversion Table
- 1 SCR0.23 GEL
- 2 SCR0.46 GEL
- 3 SCR0.70 GEL
- 4 SCR0.93 GEL
- 5 SCR1.16 GEL
- 6 SCR1.39 GEL
- 7 SCR1.62 GEL
- 8 SCR1.86 GEL
- 9 SCR2.09 GEL
- 10 SCR2.32 GEL
- 50 SCR11.60 GEL
- 100 SCR23.19 GEL
- 1,000 SCR231.92 GEL
- 5,000 SCR1,159.59 GEL
- 10,000 SCR2,319.18 GEL
The table above displays real-time Scroll to Georgian Lari (SCR to GEL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SCR to 10,000 SCR. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SCR amounts using the latest GEL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SCR to GEL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
GEL to SCR Conversion Table
- 1 GEL4.311 SCR
- 2 GEL8.623 SCR
- 3 GEL12.93 SCR
- 4 GEL17.24 SCR
- 5 GEL21.55 SCR
- 6 GEL25.87 SCR
- 7 GEL30.18 SCR
- 8 GEL34.49 SCR
- 9 GEL38.80 SCR
- 10 GEL43.11 SCR
- 50 GEL215.5 SCR
- 100 GEL431.1 SCR
- 1,000 GEL4,311 SCR
- 5,000 GEL21,559 SCR
- 10,000 GEL43,118 SCR
The table above shows real-time Georgian Lari to Scroll (GEL to SCR) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 GEL to 10,000 GEL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Scroll you can get at current rates based on commonly used GEL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Scroll (SCR) is currently trading at ₾ 0.23 GEL , reflecting a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₾955.62K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₾44.04M GEL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Scroll Price page.
511.01M GEL
Circulation Supply
955.62K
24-Hour Trading Volume
44.04M GEL
Market Cap
0.99%
Price Change (1D)
₾ 0.09367
24H High
₾ 0.08332
24H Low
The SCR to GEL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Scroll's fluctuations against GEL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Scroll price.
SCR to GEL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SCR = 0.23 GEL | 1 GEL = 4.311 SCR
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SCR to GEL is 0.23 GEL.
Buying 5 SCR will cost 1.16 GEL and 10 SCR is valued at 2.32 GEL.
1 GEL can be traded for 4.311 SCR.
50 GEL can be converted to 215.5 SCR, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SCR to GEL has changed by -6.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.99%, reaching a high of 0.25192787987042203 GEL and a low of 0.22409128804103304 GEL.
One month ago, the value of 1 SCR was 0.41456350382434987 GEL, which represents a -44.07% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SCR has changed by -0.7073721755601549 GEL, resulting in a -75.32% change in its value.
All About Scroll (SCR)
Now that you have calculated the price of Scroll (SCR), you can learn more about Scroll directly at MEXC. Learn about SCR past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Scroll, trading pairs, and more.
SCR to GEL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Scroll (SCR) has fluctuated between 0.22409128804103304 GEL and 0.25192787987042203 GEL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.22180519112750832 GEL to a high of 0.26066883865742824 GEL. You can view detailed SCR to GEL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₾ 0.24
|₾ 0.24
|₾ 0.4
|₾ 0.94
|Low
|₾ 0.21
|₾ 0.21
|₾ 0.21
|₾ 0.21
|Average
|₾ 0.21
|₾ 0.21
|₾ 0.26
|₾ 0.48
|Volatility
|+11.48%
|+15.85%
|+49.25%
|+79.25%
|Change
|-4.22%
|-5.28%
|-44.56%
|-75.16%
Scroll Price Forecast in GEL for 2026 and 2030
Scroll’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SCR to GEL forecasts for the coming years:
SCR Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Scroll could reach approximately ₾0.24 GEL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SCR Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SCR may rise to around ₾0.30 GEL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Scroll Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SCR Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SCR/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SCR Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Scroll is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SCR at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SCRUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
SCRTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore SCR Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Scroll futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Scroll
Looking to add Scroll to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Scroll › or Get started now ›
SCR and GEL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Scroll (SCR) vs USD: Market Comparison
Scroll Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.08623
- 7-Day Change: -6.00%
- 30-Day Trend: -44.07%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SCR, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to GEL, the USD price of SCR remains the primary market benchmark.
[SCR Price] [SCR to USD]
Georgian Lari (GEL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (GEL/USD): 0.37174956124258035
- 7-Day Change: +0.43%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.43%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger GEL means you will pay less to get the same amount of SCR.
- A weaker GEL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SCR securely with GEL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SCR to GEL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Scroll (SCR) and Georgian Lari (GEL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SCR, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SCR to GEL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and GEL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. GEL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence GEL's strength. When GEL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SCR, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Scroll, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SCR may rise, impacting its conversion to GEL.
Convert SCR to GEL Instantly
Use our real-time SCR to GEL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SCR to GEL?
Enter the Amount of SCR
Start by entering how much SCR you want to convert into GEL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SCR to GEL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SCR to GEL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SCR and GEL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SCR to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SCR with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SCR to GEL exchange rate calculated?
The SCR to GEL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SCR (often in USD or USDT), converted to GEL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SCR to GEL rate change so frequently?
SCR to GEL rate changes so frequently because both Scroll and Georgian Lari are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SCR to GEL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SCR to GEL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SCR to GEL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SCR to GEL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SCR to GEL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SCR against GEL over time?
You can understand the SCR against GEL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SCR to GEL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken GEL, impacting the conversion rate even if SCR stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SCR to GEL exchange rate?
Scroll halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SCR to GEL rate.
Can I compare the SCR to GEL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SCR to GEL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SCR to GEL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Scroll price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SCR to GEL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but GEL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SCR to GEL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Scroll and the Georgian Lari?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Scroll and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SCR to GEL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your GEL into SCR of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SCR to GEL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SCR prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SCR to GEL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SCR to GEL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen GEL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SCR to GEL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Scroll News and Market Updates
Scroll DAO Governance Redesigns Amid Community Concerns
The post Scroll DAO Governance Redesigns Amid Community Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Scroll DAO announces leadership and governance changes amid community concerns. Leadership resignations prompt governance redesign without a clear timeline. Community transparency concerns escalate following Discord bans. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly believes a 25 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve is likely, despite there being no primary source confirmation available online. This anticipated rate cut could impact financial markets and investor sentiment, underscoring a crucial moment for economic policy and cryptocurrency volatility. Leadership Shakeup Prompts Governance Redesign Key reactions involve figures in the crypto community expressing concerns over governance suspension and redesign ambiguities. Haichen emphasized, “The team is redesigning governance,” while Raza preferred the term “pause” over more definitive actions like stopping or dismantling. The community’s response has centered on gaining clarity and transparency. With the governance redesign in motion, Haichen relayed that an official follow-up plan or timeline is not yet available. The lack of concrete details has stirred discussions among stakeholders about the future operational dynamics and decision-making frameworks within the organization. Community and industry reactions have highlighted notable transparency and trust issues. OlimpioCrypto’s disclosure catalyzed debates regarding internal communication practices. The crypto community continues to follow developments closely, with market responses being monitored. Transparency Issues Loom as Community Raises Concerns Did you know? The pause in Scroll DAO’s governance reflects historical governance issues in DAO structures, where community representation disputes often result in decreased investor confidence and short-term token price dips. According to CoinMarketCap, Scroll’s {SCR} token price is currently $0.35, with a market cap of $66.22 million. Over the last 7 days, SCR has increased by 9.08%, although the last 60-day change showed a minor decline of 0.80%. Scroll(SCR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:44 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu Research Team predict that…2025/09/11
Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans
The post Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Scroll decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is set to “pause” its governance process after leadership resignations and confusion over live proposals, key DAO members discussed during on a Wednesday delegate call. A DAO operates according to blockchain rules rather than a centralized authority. The rules are coded into smart contracts, and members typically hold tokens that enable them to vote on decisions, such as spending money, modifying features, or initiating projects. According to an X post by delegate Olimpio, co-founder Haichen Shen stated that the team was “redesigning governance.” Scroll contributor Raza emphasized the move was a “pause” and not a complete stop. Today: Scroll DAO 📜 governance is to be “paused” DAO leadership resigned, but gov proposals are still live, ongoing. Straight from today’s delegate call: 1. Haichen @shenhaichen (cofounder of SCR) started: they are “redesigning governance” 2. Raza @razacodes (SCR team… pic.twitter.com/UHRbiPfi2o — olimpio (@OlimpioCrypto) September 10, 2025 Delegates are members trusted to vote on behalf of others. People who don’t want to track every decision can “delegate” their voting power to someone they believe will represent their interests. It is unclear whether active proposals, including a treasury management measure, will be honored. Olimpio said that the DAO leadership figure Eugene resigned this week, leaving Scroll team members to admit they were unsure which proposals were live or previously approved. Scroll has asked for time to “put everything in order” before laying out next steps. The structure and process of governance remain unsettled, and the direction appears tilted toward a more centralized approach. Meanwhile, top delegates remain in position: Olimpio ranks fourth with 176,000 SCR in voting power. Governance proposals are still technically live, but the extent to which they will be executed is unclear. Scroll’s SCR tokens are up 3% in the past 24 hours alongside a…2025/09/12
Aethir Q3 report: Revenue reached $39.8 million, with a cumulative delivery of 1.4 billion hours of computing services.
PANews reported on November 25th that Aethir, the DePIN platform, has become a leading computing platform due to growing enterprise demand. As of Q3 2025, Aethir operated over 435,000 GPU containers, delivered a cumulative 1.4 billion hours of computing services, and achieved Q3 revenue of $39.8 million, with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding $147 million. Aethir differentiates itself from other DePIN platforms by supporting enterprise clients in areas such as AI inference, model training, and gaming. Its clients include Kluster.ai and Attentions.ai, who have significantly improved efficiency and conversion rates using Aethir's infrastructure. Furthermore, Aethir received a $344 million investment from NASDAQ-listed Predictive Oncology , with plans to establish the world's first Strategic Computing Reserve (SCR), further solidifying its market position.2025/11/25
Aethir has released its strategic roadmap for the next 12 months, covering areas such as GPU infrastructure expansion and blockchain migration.
PANews reported on December 2nd that Aethir, a decentralized GPU cloud computing platform, released its strategic roadmap for the next 12 months, focusing on expanding global GPU infrastructure, migrating blockchains, implementing Strategic Computing Reserves (SCR), upgrading the developer ecosystem, and providing institutional-grade computing power access. The specific plans are as follows: In Q4 2025, expand GPU inventory (H200/B200/B300), promote the implementation of enterprise computing power contracts, and release the RWA financial solution and annual review; in Q1 2026, launch the Aethir v2 mainnet, upgrade Proof-of-Compute, strengthen ATH Vault, release the Cloud Credits API, and complete the chain migration; in Q2 2026, introduce institutional customers into strategic computing power reserves, and successively launch products such as Aethir Developer SDK, Compute Reputation Layer, and AI Workload Marketplace v2; in the second half of 2026, launch the CaaS pricing model, cooperate with leading cloud vendors to carry out hybrid computing power, and launch Aethir v3 and multi-chain computing power dashboard. The team stated that in the coming year, they will continue to promote the globalization of general-purpose, decentralized cloud computing infrastructure and maintain quarterly transparency disclosures, including Proof-of-Revenue, foundation wallet reports, and enterprise computing power impact reports.2025/12/02
Explore More About Scroll
Scroll Price
Learn more about Scroll (SCR) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Scroll Price Prediction
Explore SCR forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Scroll may be headed.
How to Buy Scroll
Want to buy Scroll? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
SCR/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade SCR/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
Discover More Scroll to Fiat Conversions
Other Cryptocurrencies to GEL Conversions
Why Buy Scroll with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Scroll.
Join millions of users and buy Scroll with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.