PANews reported on December 2nd that Aethir, a decentralized GPU cloud computing platform, released its strategic roadmap for the next 12 months, focusing on expanding global GPU infrastructure, migrating blockchains, implementing Strategic Computing Reserves (SCR), upgrading the developer ecosystem, and providing institutional-grade computing power access. The specific plans are as follows: In Q4 2025, expand GPU inventory (H200/B200/B300), promote the implementation of enterprise computing power contracts, and release the RWA financial solution and annual review; in Q1 2026, launch the Aethir v2 mainnet, upgrade Proof-of-Compute, strengthen ATH Vault, release the Cloud Credits API, and complete the chain migration; in Q2 2026, introduce institutional customers into strategic computing power reserves, and successively launch products such as Aethir Developer SDK, Compute Reputation Layer, and AI Workload Marketplace v2; in the second half of 2026, launch the CaaS pricing model, cooperate with leading cloud vendors to carry out hybrid computing power, and launch Aethir v3 and multi-chain computing power dashboard. The team stated that in the coming year, they will continue to promote the globalization of general-purpose, decentralized cloud computing infrastructure and maintain quarterly transparency disclosures, including Proof-of-Revenue, foundation wallet reports, and enterprise computing power impact reports.

PANews reported on November 25th that Aethir, the DePIN platform, has become a leading computing platform due to growing enterprise demand. As of Q3 2025, Aethir operated over 435,000 GPU containers, delivered a cumulative 1.4 billion hours of computing services, and achieved Q3 revenue of $39.8 million, with annualized recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding $147 million. Aethir differentiates itself from other DePIN platforms by supporting enterprise clients in areas such as AI inference, model training, and gaming. Its clients include Kluster.ai and Attentions.ai, who have significantly improved efficiency and conversion rates using Aethir's infrastructure. Furthermore, Aethir received a $344 million investment from NASDAQ-listed Predictive Oncology , with plans to establish the world's first Strategic Computing Reserve (SCR), further solidifying its market position.

The post Scroll DAO to Pause Governance Structure Amid Leadership Shake-Up, Redesign Plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Scroll decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is set to “pause” its governance process after leadership resignations and confusion over live proposals, key DAO members discussed during on a Wednesday delegate call. A DAO operates according to blockchain rules rather than a centralized authority. The rules are coded into smart contracts, and members typically hold tokens that enable them to vote on decisions, such as spending money, modifying features, or initiating projects. According to an X post by delegate Olimpio, co-founder Haichen Shen stated that the team was “redesigning governance.” Scroll contributor Raza emphasized the move was a “pause” and not a complete stop. Today: Scroll DAO 📜 governance is to be “paused” DAO leadership resigned, but gov proposals are still live, ongoing. Straight from today’s delegate call: 1. Haichen @shenhaichen (cofounder of SCR) started: they are “redesigning governance” 2. Raza @razacodes (SCR team… pic.twitter.com/UHRbiPfi2o — olimpio (@OlimpioCrypto) September 10, 2025 Delegates are members trusted to vote on behalf of others. People who don’t want to track every decision can “delegate” their voting power to someone they believe will represent their interests. It is unclear whether active proposals, including a treasury management measure, will be honored. Olimpio said that the DAO leadership figure Eugene resigned this week, leaving Scroll team members to admit they were unsure which proposals were live or previously approved. Scroll has asked for time to “put everything in order” before laying out next steps. The structure and process of governance remain unsettled, and the direction appears tilted toward a more centralized approach. Meanwhile, top delegates remain in position: Olimpio ranks fourth with 176,000 SCR in voting power. Governance proposals are still technically live, but the extent to which they will be executed is unclear. Scroll’s SCR tokens are up 3% in the past 24 hours alongside a…

The post Scroll DAO Governance Redesigns Amid Community Concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Scroll DAO announces leadership and governance changes amid community concerns. Leadership resignations prompt governance redesign without a clear timeline. Community transparency concerns escalate following Discord bans. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon reportedly believes a 25 basis points rate cut by the Federal Reserve is likely, despite there being no primary source confirmation available online. This anticipated rate cut could impact financial markets and investor sentiment, underscoring a crucial moment for economic policy and cryptocurrency volatility. Leadership Shakeup Prompts Governance Redesign Key reactions involve figures in the crypto community expressing concerns over governance suspension and redesign ambiguities. Haichen emphasized, “The team is redesigning governance,” while Raza preferred the term “pause” over more definitive actions like stopping or dismantling. The community’s response has centered on gaining clarity and transparency. With the governance redesign in motion, Haichen relayed that an official follow-up plan or timeline is not yet available. The lack of concrete details has stirred discussions among stakeholders about the future operational dynamics and decision-making frameworks within the organization. Community and industry reactions have highlighted notable transparency and trust issues. OlimpioCrypto’s disclosure catalyzed debates regarding internal communication practices. The crypto community continues to follow developments closely, with market responses being monitored. Transparency Issues Loom as Community Raises Concerns Did you know? The pause in Scroll DAO’s governance reflects historical governance issues in DAO structures, where community representation disputes often result in decreased investor confidence and short-term token price dips. According to CoinMarketCap, Scroll’s {SCR} token price is currently $0.35, with a market cap of $66.22 million. Over the last 7 days, SCR has increased by 9.08%, although the last 60-day change showed a minor decline of 0.80%. Scroll(SCR), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:44 UTC on September 11, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Insights from the Coincu Research Team predict that…

