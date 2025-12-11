The post Privacy Altcoin Craze Continues: So Which Altcoins Are Privacy-Themed? Here’s the List and Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency data firm CryptoQuant has released a comprehensive report on privacy-focused altcoins that have been booming in recent weeks. According to the data, many privacy coins, especially Zcash (ZEC), are experiencing the strongest movements of 2025 in terms of both price and volume. In its report, CryptoQuant shared the price increases since the “privacy coin craze” that started on September 31, 2025. The results are remarkable: Zcash (ZEC): +707% Dash (DASH): +263% Verge (XVG): +44.2% Secret Network (SCRT): +41% Monero (XMR): +23.7% ZEC dominated the rally, taking the lead in both price and volume. According to CryptoQuant’s report, ZEC outperformed all its competitors not only in the spot market but also in derivatives trading: ZEC: $20.0 billion DASH: $5.41 billion XMR: $461.85 million XVG: $403.98 million SCRT: $228.25 million Momentum is so strong that privacy-themed projects currently account for approximately 6% of total trading volume in the crypto market, according to CryptoQuant, one of the highest levels in years. The report reveals a significant increase in futures trading volumes among retail investors, particularly in ZEC and DASH. CryptoQuant interprets this as the beginning of a strong wave of FOMO. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/privacy-altcoin-craze-continues-so-which-altcoins-are-privacy-themed-heres-the-list-and-analysis/

