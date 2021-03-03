What is SCRT (SCRT)

Secret Network is a decentralised network of computers (secret nodes) that utilize trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable secure, private computation over encrypted data. The Secret Network blockchain itself is based on Cosmos SDK / Tendermint, meaning the network has its own independent consensus, on-chain governance, and features like slashing and delegation. It is secured by the native coin Secret (SCRT), which must be staked by network validators and is used for transaction fees as well as governance.

1 SCRT to VND ₫ 6,010.346 1 SCRT to AUD A$ 0.35402 1 SCRT to GBP ￡ 0.1713 1 SCRT to EUR € 0.200992 1 SCRT to USD $ 0.2284 1 SCRT to MYR RM 0.975268 1 SCRT to TRY ₺ 8.809388 1 SCRT to JPY ¥ 33.09516 1 SCRT to RUB ₽ 18.897816 1 SCRT to INR ₹ 19.329492 1 SCRT to IDR Rp 3,744.261696 1 SCRT to KRW ₩ 319.887904 1 SCRT to PHP ₱ 12.712744 1 SCRT to EGP ￡E. 11.593584 1 SCRT to BRL R$ 1.29046 1 SCRT to CAD C$ 0.315192 1 SCRT to BDT ৳ 27.84196 1 SCRT to NGN ₦ 366.024704 1 SCRT to UAH ₴ 9.50144 1 SCRT to VES Bs 19.6424 1 SCRT to PKR Rs 64.390528 1 SCRT to KZT ₸ 117.548344 1 SCRT to THB ฿ 7.56004 1 SCRT to TWD NT$ 7.014164 1 SCRT to AED د.إ 0.838228 1 SCRT to CHF Fr 0.187288 1 SCRT to HKD HK$ 1.7701 1 SCRT to MAD .د.م 2.114984 1 SCRT to MXN $ 4.472072

