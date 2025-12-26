Seamless to Israeli New Shekel Conversion Table
- 1 SEAM0.32 ILS
- 2 SEAM0.64 ILS
- 3 SEAM0.95 ILS
- 4 SEAM1.27 ILS
- 5 SEAM1.59 ILS
- 6 SEAM1.91 ILS
- 7 SEAM2.22 ILS
- 8 SEAM2.54 ILS
- 9 SEAM2.86 ILS
- 10 SEAM3.18 ILS
- 50 SEAM15.88 ILS
- 100 SEAM31.75 ILS
- 1,000 SEAM317.54 ILS
- 5,000 SEAM1,587.72 ILS
- 10,000 SEAM3,175.44 ILS
The table above displays real-time Seamless to Israeli New Shekel (SEAM to ILS) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SEAM to 10,000 SEAM. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SEAM amounts using the latest ILS market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SEAM to ILS amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ILS to SEAM Conversion Table
- 1 ILS3.149 SEAM
- 2 ILS6.298 SEAM
- 3 ILS9.447 SEAM
- 4 ILS12.59 SEAM
- 5 ILS15.74 SEAM
- 6 ILS18.89 SEAM
- 7 ILS22.044 SEAM
- 8 ILS25.19 SEAM
- 9 ILS28.34 SEAM
- 10 ILS31.49 SEAM
- 50 ILS157.4 SEAM
- 100 ILS314.9 SEAM
- 1,000 ILS3,149 SEAM
- 5,000 ILS15,745 SEAM
- 10,000 ILS31,491 SEAM
The table above shows real-time Israeli New Shekel to Seamless (ILS to SEAM) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ILS to 10,000 ILS. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Seamless you can get at current rates based on commonly used ILS amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Seamless (SEAM) is currently trading at ₪ 0.32 ILS , reflecting a -0.20% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ₪-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ₪-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Seamless Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
-0.20%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The SEAM to ILS trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Seamless's fluctuations against ILS. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Seamless price.
SEAM to ILS Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SEAM = 0.32 ILS | 1 ILS = 3.149 SEAM
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SEAM to ILS is 0.32 ILS.
Buying 5 SEAM will cost 1.59 ILS and 10 SEAM is valued at 3.18 ILS.
1 ILS can be traded for 3.149 SEAM.
50 ILS can be converted to 157.4 SEAM, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SEAM to ILS has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.20%, reaching a high of -- ILS and a low of -- ILS.
One month ago, the value of 1 SEAM was -- ILS, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SEAM has changed by -- ILS, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Seamless (SEAM)
Now that you have calculated the price of Seamless (SEAM), you can learn more about Seamless directly at MEXC. Learn about SEAM past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Seamless, trading pairs, and more.
SEAM to ILS Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Seamless (SEAM) has fluctuated between -- ILS and -- ILS, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.3105161560167303 ILS to a high of 0.5341389021193138 ILS. You can view detailed SEAM to ILS price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|₪ 0.31
|₪ 0.51
|₪ 0.54
|₪ 1.37
|Low
|₪ 0.28
|₪ 0.28
|₪ 0.28
|₪ 0.28
|Average
|₪ 0.28
|₪ 0.31
|₪ 0.38
|₪ 0.63
|Volatility
|+3.46%
|+68.76%
|+46.95%
|+95.81%
|Change
|-1.97%
|-2.55%
|-36.28%
|-71.72%
Seamless Price Forecast in ILS for 2026 and 2030
Seamless’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SEAM to ILS forecasts for the coming years:
SEAM Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Seamless could reach approximately ₪0.33 ILS, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SEAM Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SEAM may rise to around ₪0.41 ILS, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Seamless Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SEAM and ILS in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Seamless (SEAM) vs USD: Market Comparison
Seamless Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0994
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SEAM, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ILS, the USD price of SEAM remains the primary market benchmark.
[SEAM Price] [SEAM to USD]
Israeli New Shekel (ILS) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ILS/USD): 0.31322138800925886
- 7-Day Change: +1.97%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.97%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ILS means you will pay less to get the same amount of SEAM.
- A weaker ILS means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SEAM securely with ILS on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SEAM to ILS Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Seamless (SEAM) and Israeli New Shekel (ILS) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SEAM, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SEAM to ILS rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ILS-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ILS Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ILS's strength. When ILS weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SEAM, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Seamless, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SEAM may rise, impacting its conversion to ILS.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SEAM to ILS exchange rate calculated?
The SEAM to ILS exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SEAM (often in USD or USDT), converted to ILS using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SEAM to ILS rate change so frequently?
SEAM to ILS rate changes so frequently because both Seamless and Israeli New Shekel are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SEAM to ILS rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SEAM to ILS rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SEAM to ILS rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SEAM to ILS or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SEAM to ILS conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SEAM against ILS over time?
You can understand the SEAM against ILS price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SEAM to ILS rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ILS, impacting the conversion rate even if SEAM stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SEAM to ILS exchange rate?
Seamless halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SEAM to ILS rate.
Can I compare the SEAM to ILS rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SEAM to ILS rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SEAM to ILS rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Seamless price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SEAM to ILS conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ILS markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SEAM to ILS price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Seamless and the Israeli New Shekel?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Seamless and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SEAM to ILS and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ILS into SEAM of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SEAM to ILS a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SEAM prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SEAM to ILS can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SEAM to ILS rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ILS against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SEAM to ILS rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
