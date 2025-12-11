SEED to Jamaican Dollar Conversion Table
SEED to JMD Conversion Table
- 1 SEED0.08 JMD
- 2 SEED0.15 JMD
- 3 SEED0.23 JMD
- 4 SEED0.31 JMD
- 5 SEED0.38 JMD
- 6 SEED0.46 JMD
- 7 SEED0.54 JMD
- 8 SEED0.61 JMD
- 9 SEED0.69 JMD
- 10 SEED0.77 JMD
- 50 SEED3.84 JMD
- 100 SEED7.68 JMD
- 1,000 SEED76.83 JMD
- 5,000 SEED384.14 JMD
- 10,000 SEED768.28 JMD
The table above displays real-time SEED to Jamaican Dollar (SEED to JMD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SEED to 10,000 SEED. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SEED amounts using the latest JMD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SEED to JMD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
JMD to SEED Conversion Table
- 1 JMD13.016 SEED
- 2 JMD26.032 SEED
- 3 JMD39.048 SEED
- 4 JMD52.064 SEED
- 5 JMD65.080 SEED
- 6 JMD78.096 SEED
- 7 JMD91.11 SEED
- 8 JMD104.1 SEED
- 9 JMD117.1 SEED
- 10 JMD130.1 SEED
- 50 JMD650.8 SEED
- 100 JMD1,301 SEED
- 1,000 JMD13,016 SEED
- 5,000 JMD65,080 SEED
- 10,000 JMD130,160 SEED
The table above shows real-time Jamaican Dollar to SEED (JMD to SEED) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 JMD to 10,000 JMD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much SEED you can get at current rates based on commonly used JMD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
SEED (SEED) is currently trading at J$ 0.08 JMD , reflecting a -0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at J$8.18M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of J$27.34M JMD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SEED Price page.
56.99B JMD
Circulation Supply
8.18M
24-Hour Trading Volume
27.34M JMD
Market Cap
-0.47%
Price Change (1D)
J$ 0.0005
24H High
J$ 0.000475
24H Low
The SEED to JMD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SEED's fluctuations against JMD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SEED price.
SEED to JMD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SEED = 0.08 JMD | 1 JMD = 13.016 SEED
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SEED to JMD is 0.08 JMD.
Buying 5 SEED will cost 0.38 JMD and 10 SEED is valued at 0.77 JMD.
1 JMD can be traded for 13.016 SEED.
50 JMD can be converted to 650.8 SEED, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SEED to JMD has changed by +0.25% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.47%, reaching a high of 0.08007961874193838 JMD and a low of 0.07607563780484146 JMD.
One month ago, the value of 1 SEED was 0.07996750727569966 JMD, which represents a -3.93% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SEED has changed by -0.08813562838737737 JMD, resulting in a -53.43% change in its value.
All About SEED (SEED)
Now that you have calculated the price of SEED (SEED), you can learn more about SEED directly at MEXC. Learn about SEED past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy SEED, trading pairs, and more.
SEED to JMD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SEED (SEED) has fluctuated between 0.07607563780484146 JMD and 0.08007961874193838 JMD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.07607563780484146 JMD to a high of 0.08007961874193838 JMD. You can view detailed SEED to JMD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 1.6
|Low
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Average
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|J$ 0
|Volatility
|+5.19%
|+5.22%
|+8.15%
|+1,168.46%
|Change
|-0.39%
|+0.27%
|-3.86%
|-53.39%
SEED Price Forecast in JMD for 2026 and 2030
SEED’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SEED to JMD forecasts for the coming years:
SEED Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, SEED could reach approximately J$0.08 JMD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SEED Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SEED may rise to around J$0.10 JMD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SEED Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SEED Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SEED/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SEED Spot trading pairs, covering markets where SEED is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SEED at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore SEED Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of SEED futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy SEED
Looking to add SEED to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy SEED › or Get started now ›
SEED and JMD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
SEED (SEED) vs USD: Market Comparison
SEED Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.0004797
- 7-Day Change: +0.25%
- 30-Day Trend: -3.93%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SEED, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to JMD, the USD price of SEED remains the primary market benchmark.
[SEED Price] [SEED to USD]
Jamaican Dollar (JMD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (JMD/USD): 0.006243099229286279
- 7-Day Change: +0.12%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.12%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger JMD means you will pay less to get the same amount of SEED.
- A weaker JMD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SEED securely with JMD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SEED to JMD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SEED (SEED) and Jamaican Dollar (JMD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SEED, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SEED to JMD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and JMD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. JMD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence JMD's strength. When JMD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SEED, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SEED, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SEED may rise, impacting its conversion to JMD.
Convert SEED to JMD Instantly
Use our real-time SEED to JMD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SEED to JMD?
Enter the Amount of SEED
Start by entering how much SEED you want to convert into JMD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SEED to JMD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SEED to JMD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SEED and JMD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SEED to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SEED with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SEED to JMD exchange rate calculated?
The SEED to JMD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SEED (often in USD or USDT), converted to JMD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SEED to JMD rate change so frequently?
SEED to JMD rate changes so frequently because both SEED and Jamaican Dollar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SEED to JMD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SEED to JMD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SEED to JMD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SEED to JMD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SEED to JMD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SEED against JMD over time?
You can understand the SEED against JMD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SEED to JMD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken JMD, impacting the conversion rate even if SEED stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SEED to JMD exchange rate?
SEED halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SEED to JMD rate.
Can I compare the SEED to JMD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SEED to JMD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SEED to JMD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the SEED price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SEED to JMD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but JMD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SEED to JMD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences SEED and the Jamaican Dollar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both SEED and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SEED to JMD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your JMD into SEED of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SEED to JMD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SEED prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SEED to JMD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SEED to JMD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen JMD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SEED to JMD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
SEED News and Market Updates
Pheasant Network raises $2 million to advance AI-driven DeFAI interoperability
PANews reported on December 10th that, according to BusinessWire, Pheasant Network, a subsidiary of PG Labs, has completed a $2 million seed funding round and ecosystem support to advance AI×Intent-driven decentralized finance interoperability. The funding round was led by mint, with support from the Ethereum Foundation, Polygon Labs, Optimism, and others. The project has already processed over $200 million in cross-chain transactions and plans to expand the application of the PNT token, launch AI-assisted routing, and one-click cross-chain operations.2025/12/10
Pheasant Network Soars: $2M Seed Funding Fuels AI and DeFi Revolution
BitcoinWorld Pheasant Network Soars: $2M Seed Funding Fuels AI and DeFi Revolution The intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance just got a major boost. In a significant move for the DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + AI) space, the Pheasant Network has successfully closed a $2 million seed funding round. This capital injection, backed by some of blockchain’s most respected foundations, signals strong institutional belief in the project’s […] This post Pheasant Network Soars: $2M Seed Funding Fuels AI and DeFi Revolution first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/12/10
State Street, Galaxy, and Ondo Finance Unveil 2026 Tokenized Liquidity Fund on Solana
TLDR: SWEEP will use PYUSD on Solana to enable continuous institutional liquidity flows for Qualified Purchasers. Ondo Finance will seed the tokenized fund with $200M, expanding access to real-time onchain liquidity tools. The fund targets multi-chain expansion to Stellar and Ethereum, supported by Chainlink cross-chain solutions. OUSG will anchor SWEEP, strengthening Ondo’s multi-chain tokenized Treasury [...] The post State Street, Galaxy, and Ondo Finance Unveil 2026 Tokenized Liquidity Fund on Solana appeared first on Blockonomi.2025/12/11
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.