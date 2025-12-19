Newest Space Force Guardians Will Be First To Receive New Dress Uniform

U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandi Gonzalez walks the Hap Arnold hallway while wearing the branch's Service Dress Uniform at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo) U.S. Air Force This month marks the sixth anniversary of the United States Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the United States military. During the graduation ceremony on December 18, the newest class of guardians will be wearing the service's newly established dress uniforms, the first to do so, the 37th Training Wing announced last week. The unit released photos showing trainees getting measured for the new uniforms, Stars & Stripes first reported. It is likely an attempt to ensure that the newly minted guardians look their best in the formal uniform. To Infinity And Beyond The new dress uniform has been years in the making, drawing from historic military attire while still evoking some features that seem straight out of science fiction. The prototypes, which were spotted earlier this fall, included an asymmetrical short navy blue jacket with a large flap over the right breast and a diagonal line of six silver buttons, earning comparisons to uniforms from science fiction. A U.S. Space Force Guardian wears the branch's Service Dress Uniform at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo) U.S. Air Force Since the first images were shared in 2021, there have been comparisons to the angled jackets seen in the rebooted Battlestar Galactica and even to the Imperial uniforms from Star Wars. Moreover, asymmetry and metallic elements have been a staple of sci-fi since the days of Flash Gordon. However, such uniforms have a tradition not in a galaxy far away but rather in our not-so-distant past. An Imperial officer's uniform is displayed April…