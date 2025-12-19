The post MGBX Unveils Contract Profit Race With 9,000 USDT Prize Pool (Dec 11–17, 2025): Single-Profit Challenge & Volume Leaderboard Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG News reports that the MGBX platform is launching the Contract Profit Race, a limited-time event running from December 11 to December 17, 2025 (SGT). The program is open to all users and features a total prize pool of 9,000 USDT, split between a 5,000 USDT single-profit challenge and a 4,000 USDT trading-volume leaderboard. For the single-profit challenge, participants earn rewards upon reaching defined profit targets, with the opportunity to collect rewards multiple times as targets are hit, enabling scalable upside within a single account. In the trading-volume leaderboard, the top 250 users by accumulated trading volume will share the 4,000 USDT pool in proportion to their standings, reinforcing the value of execution efficiency and sustained activity. Interested traders should consult the official terms to participate; the event underscores MGBX’s commitment to transparent incentives and disciplined, risk-aware crypto trading for the community. Source: https://en.coinotag.com/breakingnews/mgbx-unveils-contract-profit-race-with-9000-usdt-prize-pool-dec-11-17-2025-single-profit-challenge-volume-leaderboard-rewards

According to official sources, MGBX is scheduled to list WET (HumidiFi) for spot trading on 9 December 2025 at 16:00 SGT. A Deposit window opens at 14:00 SGT on the same day, with Trading Open at 16:00 SGT. Withdrawals are planned to begin on 10 December 2025 at 19:00 SGT. This listing broadens WET access on the platform and supports enhanced market participation. HumidiFi operates as a Solana-based AMM DEX, adding liquidity depth within the DeFi ecosystem. The introduction of WET on MGBX seeks to improve order execution and provide investors with a new venue for price discovery, aligning with ongoing demand for diversified trading venues in the Solana network.

COINOTAG News, citing official sources, reports that the MGBX platform will launch the Year-End Finale Gift Pack from December 1–15, 2025 (SGT), targeting newly registered users. The initiative aims to strengthen onboarding discipline while expanding engagement across the platform's core services. Participants who complete onboarding milestones, including real-name authentication, a funded deposit, and active contract trading, will unlock tiered rewards, culminating with a top prize of 6,888 USDT contract trial fund. The promotion emphasizes practical liquidity testing and user retention. All terms are governed by the platform's policy framework and KYC requirements; users should review official disclosures before participation. The initiative aligns with standard crypto market promotions, offering credible incentives without implying guaranteed profits.

