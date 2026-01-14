The post ALT5 Sigma Bets $1.5B on WLFI as Robinhood and Apple Pay Push Crypto Mainstream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR: ALT5 Sigma holds about 7.28 billion WLFI tokens worth $1.5B, representing 7.3% of total supply. WLFI launched on Robinhood on September 25, giving 27.4M users retail access to the governance token. WLFI’s debit card will allow USD1 stablecoin to function through Apple Pay, driving broader crypto usage. ALT5 expects these integrations to strengthen its treasury and expand the WLFI ecosystem’s real-world reach. ALT5 Sigma is tightening its grip on the WLFI ecosystem as new integrations push the token further into mainstream visibility. The company, which holds around 7.28 billion WLFI tokens valued at $1.5 billion, is banking on rapid adoption through retail and payment networks. With the token now listed on Robinhood and a USD1 debit card aiming for Apple Pay access, the growth trajectory looks set to accelerate. The timing aligns with rising interest in crypto-backed payment systems among everyday users. According to a company press release, these developments could strengthen ALT5’s digital asset treasury strategy over time. WLFI Gains Retail Access Through Robinhood Listing WLFI’s addition to Robinhood on September 25 opened the door to 27.4 million users, a milestone for accessibility. The move placed WLFI alongside established digital assets, offering retail investors direct access through one of America’s most-used trading apps. For many new users, it’s their first chance to hold WLFI without navigating complex exchange interfaces. ALT5 said the listing could unlock more retail demand as WLFI gains traction in mainstream finance. Market watchers noted that exposure on Robinhood often translates into wider token visibility across U.S. investors. ALT5’s large WLFI treasury, representing about 7.3% of the total supply, positions it to benefit from that potential growth. @ALT5_Sigma shared on X that the listing reinforces the company’s long-term digital asset strategy. They described the launch as part of a “stronger adoption wave,” driven by improved…

