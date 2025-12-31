Sigma Price Today

The live Sigma (SIGMA1) price today is $ 0.002985, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIGMA1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002985 per SIGMA1.

Sigma currently ranks #1564 by market capitalisation at $ 2.69M, with a circulating supply of 899.85M SIGMA1. During the last 24 hours, SIGMA1 traded between $ 0.002949 (low) and $ 0.002994 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.17333748374701385, while the all-time low was $ 0.002734466457720847.

In short-term performance, SIGMA1 moved -0.07% in the last hour and +2.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 55.36K.

Sigma (SIGMA1) Market Information

Rank No.1564 Market Cap $ 2.69M$ 2.69M $ 2.69M Volume (24H) $ 55.36K$ 55.36K $ 55.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.69M$ 2.69M $ 2.69M Circulation Supply 899.85M 899.85M 899.85M Total Supply 899,849,202.85 899,849,202.85 899,849,202.85 Public Blockchain SOL

