Solace ($SOLACE) Tokenomics

Solace ($SOLACE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Solace ($SOLACE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2026-05-13 19:15:42 (UTC+8)
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Solace ($SOLACE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Solace ($SOLACE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 167.37K
$ 167.37K$ 167.37K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 833.33M
$ 833.33M$ 833.33M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 200.85K
$ 200.85K$ 200.85K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04070279
$ 0.04070279$ 0.04070279
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0001484
$ 0.0001484$ 0.0001484
Current Price:
$ 0.00020009
$ 0.00020009$ 0.00020009

Solace ($SOLACE) Information

Shipped by UC Berkeley team who placed first in the Virtuals Hackathon, Solace is an AI-driven emotional companion designed to provide continuous, context-aware mental health support through natural voice interaction and deep-learning–powered emotion analysis. Built to integrate seamlessly into users’ daily lives, Solace bridges the gap between on-demand self-care tools and professional therapy by delivering personalized interventions, tracking emotional wellbeing over time, and providing scalable support for individuals and teams.

Official Website:
https://www.solacelaunch.com/

Solace ($SOLACE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Solace ($SOLACE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $SOLACE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $SOLACE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $SOLACE's tokenomics, explore $SOLACE token's live price!

$SOLACE Price Prediction

Want to know where $SOLACE might be heading? Our $SOLACE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

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Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

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