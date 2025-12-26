The post Godolphin’s Bella Ballerina Digs In To Capture Golden Rod appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOUISVILLE, KY – MAY 02: Untapable #13, ridden by Rosie Napravnik, and My Miss Sophia #11, ridden by Javier Castellano, lead the field during the 140th running of the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images Godolphin’s homebred 2-year-old filly Bella Ballerina overcame a hot early pace and a wide early deficit, launching her bid around the far turn before digging in late to secure victory in the 82nd running of the $397,375 Golden Rod (G2) at Churchill Downs. The Brendan Walsh trainee held off a surging Atropa to prevail by a shrinking half-length. Bella Ballerina, who dominated her Oct. 5 Keeneland debut by 4 ¼ lengths and is a half-sister to 2023 Kentucky Oaks champion Pretty Mischievous, covered the 1 1/16-mile distance over a fast track in 1:43.50. A field of 10 juvenile fillies went postward, and Tyler Gaffalione was aboard for the win. “It’s amazing ever since she ran the first time she appears to be becoming more and more like (Pretty Mischievous),” Walsh said. “We loved her sister and hopefully this one will be just as good.” The win continued Godolphin’s recent success in this race. Last year, stablemate Good Cheer took the Golden Rod by 2 ½ lengths before eventually capturing the Longines Kentucky Oaks (GI) this spring under Brad Cox and jockey Luis Saez. With Saturday’s score, Bella Ballerina earned the $238,440 winner’s share and picked up 10 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks. The Golden Rod is a Prep Season event, awarding points on a 10-5-3-2-1 scale to the top five finishers. Drama unfolded at the break when Essential Coffee, a 65-1 outsider, stumbled and unseated jockey Corey Lanerie. Meanwhile, Letmecounttheways, winner of New York’s $200,000 Maid of the Mist,…

The post Sophia’s Story: A Ray of Light in Decentralized Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. London, England — Sophia, a single mother navigating the challenges of living paycheck to paycheck, has found new financial stability through decentralized finance (DeFi) on the Credit Blockchain platform. After years of struggling with traditional financial systems, which often overlooked her, Sophia’s story is a testament to the potential of decentralized credit solutions in providing financial inclusion. Sophia’s financial journey was marked by constant stress over bills and lack of savings. Traditional banking systems offered little support, leaving her feeling trapped in an unbreakable cycle. However, everything changed when she discovered decentralized finance, a system that offers individuals the ability to earn stable yields through peer-to-peer lending and liquidity provision. “I had never heard of something like this before. At first, I didn’t believe it could work for me,” said Sophia. “But after researching and seeing how Credit Blockchain operated with transparency and UK regulatory compliance, I felt it was a real opportunity.” A Simple, Accessible Path to Financial Inclusion Credit Blockchain is a decentralized platform that allows users to deposit stablecoins into liquidity pools, earning stable returns. It is designed to be user-friendly, with no complicated trading required, making it accessible even for those without a background in finance. The platform’s compliance with UK regulations and use of smart contracts provides users with transparency and security. Sophia’s initial step into the platform was hesitant, but after just 24 hours, she was able to see her first yield payment—a small but meaningful milestone. “It wasn’t just about the money. It was the first time I felt a sense of empowerment and hope for the future,” she recalled. From Struggle to Stability Since joining Credit Blockchain, Sophia’s financial situation has improved significantly. She no longer worries about monthly bills and has even been able to move into a new home with her child. “For…

The post Two Duke University Students Wanted To Work In Luxury. When They Created A Path, Execs Followed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is it time for Universities to lean heavier into fashion? Duke Business of Retail Society’s Co-Founders Sophia Yassinger and Nina Venter, are both attending Duke University as undergrads. Courtesy of: Duke Business of Retail Society At many elite campuses today, the career conveyor belt is funneling the most ambitious students into three tracks. According to a recent Harvard University survey, consulting, finance, and technology have become the most desired paths for up to 63% of its graduates. ‘The Bermuda Triangle of Talent’ as it’s been coined, has become a funnel, luring in many, increasingly more men than women. While the top majors for women at the best universities are biology, academia, social science, and general business, other subjects are attracting greater interest. With the growth of the luxury, fashion, and beauty markets, more students are looking toward those professional areas and the career paths they offer. From 2019 to 2024, the luxury category alone has grown threefold. In beauty, retailer Sephora is now the second-largest house by revenue under LVMH, behind only Louis Vuitton across its 75 houses. And this year, fashion weeks from Milan to New York—and even Riyadh—are being covered more widely and attended by more notables worldwide. DBRS member Aviv Yochai speaking to April Henning inside the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University prior to the Luxury Fashion Panel Courtesy of DUKE BUSINESS OF RETAIL SOCIETY But at the best universities, many don’t offer majors or career paths to meet the market demand in these areas, or provide a way for students to gain the insight, networking, or mentoring they need in those spaces. This was the case at Duke University until two ambitious students decided to step off the conveyor belt and begin building a new track. One that treats fashion, beauty, and luxury as…

