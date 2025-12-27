Two Duke University Students Wanted To Work In Luxury. When They Created A Path, Execs Followed

The post Two Duke University Students Wanted To Work In Luxury. When They Created A Path, Execs Followed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Is it time for Universities to lean heavier into fashion? Duke Business of Retail Society’s Co-Founders Sophia Yassinger and Nina Venter, are both attending Duke University as undergrads. Courtesy of: Duke Business of Retail Society At many elite campuses today, the career conveyor belt is funneling the most ambitious students into three tracks. According to a recent Harvard University survey, consulting, finance, and technology have become the most desired paths for up to 63% of its graduates. ‘The Bermuda Triangle of Talent’ as it’s been coined, has become a funnel, luring in many, increasingly more men than women. While the top majors for women at the best universities are biology, academia, social science, and general business, other subjects are attracting greater interest. With the growth of the luxury, fashion, and beauty markets, more students are looking toward those professional areas and the career paths they offer. From 2019 to 2024, the luxury category alone has grown threefold. In beauty, retailer Sephora is now the second-largest house by revenue under LVMH, behind only Louis Vuitton across its 75 houses. And this year, fashion weeks from Milan to New York—and even Riyadh—are being covered more widely and attended by more notables worldwide. DBRS member Aviv Yochai speaking to April Henning inside the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University prior to the Luxury Fashion Panel Courtesy of DUKE BUSINESS OF RETAIL SOCIETY But at the best universities, many don’t offer majors or career paths to meet the market demand in these areas, or provide a way for students to gain the insight, networking, or mentoring they need in those spaces. This was the case at Duke University until two ambitious students decided to step off the conveyor belt and begin building a new track. One that treats fashion, beauty, and luxury as…