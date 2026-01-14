The Mozambican Metical is the official currency of Mozambique, a country located in Southeast Africa. The currency is denoted by the symbol 'MT' and its ISO code is 'MZN'. The Metical is subdivided into 100 centavos, similar to how many other world currencies are divided into smaller units. As the country's official currency, the Metical plays a crucial role in the nation's economy, serving as a medium of exchange for goods and services, a unit of account to measure the economic value of items, and a store of value for savings.

The Metical is issued and regulated by the Bank of Mozambique, the country's central bank. The bank's monetary policy decisions, such as setting interest rates and controlling the money supply, can have a significant impact on the value of the Metical. These decisions are influenced by a variety of economic factors, including inflation, economic growth, and foreign exchange rates, among others.

In everyday economic life, the Mozambican Metical is used for a wide range of transactions, from purchasing everyday goods and services to conducting business deals and investments. It is also used in the country's foreign exchange market, where it is traded against other currencies. This market plays a key role in determining the Metical's exchange rate, which affects the cost of imports and exports, and can influence the country's balance of trade.

Despite being the official currency of Mozambique, the Metical is not widely used outside of the country. This is due, in part, to the country's economic challenges and the relative instability of the currency. As a result, international businesses and investors who engage in transactions involving Mozambique often use other more steady and internationally recognized currencies, such as the U.S. dollar or the Euro.

In summary, the Mozambican Metical is an integral part of Mozambique's economy, facilitating economic transactions and serving as a key measure of the country's economic health. Its value is influenced by a range of economic factors and monetary policy decisions made by the Bank of Mozambique. While not widely used outside of the country, the Metical remains a significant currency within Mozambique's borders.