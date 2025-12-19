Reed Sheppard Inserted Into Rockets’ Starting Lineup

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 22: Reed Sheppard #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half in the NBA Emirates Cup at Toyota Center on November 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Getty Images In what was likely an inflection point in the Rockets' season, sophomore guard Reed Sheppard was inserted into the starting lineup in Houston's win Sunday afternoon over the Utah Jazz. Sheppard scored just nine points (on 4-8 shooting from the floor), but stuffed the stat sheet, collecting six rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks. He played 31 minutes. One of the biggest question marks and storylines for the Rockets heading into the new season, following the season-ending ACL injury incurred by starting point guard Fred VanVleet, was when, if at all, Sheppard would crack head coach Ime Udoka's starting lineup. Sheppard, drafted third overall in the 2024 NBA draft, was considered by Rockets brass to be the heir apparent to VanVleet at the position. The question was when the young guard would be ready to take over the keys to the team. After struggling in the first two games of the season, against Oklahoma City and Detroit, Sheppard has been on a tear, coming off the bench, shooting close to 50% from long distance for much of the season. He scored 27 points in a loss against the Denver Nuggets on November 21. But in a November 26 win over the Golden State Warriors, Sheppard broke through to such a degree that Udoka may have felt that he could no longer keep Sheppard on…