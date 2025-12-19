At $96k, nearly 99% of BTC investors accumulating in past 155 days are holding at a loss

As the BTC price tumbles below $100,000, Glassnode would like to share a depressing stat. If you've been stacking sats anytime since late spring, it's fair to say the honeymoon is officially on pause. With Bitcoin trading at $96,000, a whopping 99% of investors who bought in the past 155 days are in the red. With a BTC price at $96K, 99% of recent buyers are in the red BTC price continues to slide but narrative is winning the day Nearly two weeks of selling pressure on the BTC price have left traders and Twitter prophets alike picking through the debris for signs of life. As Bloomberg host Joe Weisenthal bemoaned: "Bitcoin has been down for 12 straight days." Even if the BTC price action feels less like a "chop" and more like bearish ballet, Bitcoin's infamous correlation with Nasdaq hasn't helped matters. Just ask the market makers at Wintermute, who point to tech's slide as an anchor on the digital gold narrative. When those indices tumble, Bitcoin still stubbornly follows. Still, if you look hard enough, there are always reasons to smile. This week, Bitcoin made its cameo in a New Yorker cartoon, showing that cultural currency sometimes trumps price charts. Bitcoin in Newyorker So, if you bought the top, you can buy a chuckle as well. As Human Rights Foundation's Alex Gladstein pointed out in reply to Weisenthal, the BTC price may be down, but: "The New Yorker cartoon today is about Bitcoin replacing fiat so we're up." Institutions are watching (and accumulating more) Still, the flows on Wall Street tell a more intriguing story. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley revealed that a "$1 trillion AUM bank" invited his team to brief advisors on Bitcoin, turning what many see as a "slowdown" into acceleration. And he's not alone. Harvard's…