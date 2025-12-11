The post Schedule, Players To Watch, Where To Stream appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 15: Jahmyr Gibbs #26 of the Detroit Lions reacts after the play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Getty Images Move over, NBA. The NFL is here in full swing on Christmas Day, and there is an impressive slate of games for fans to enjoy. After last season saw two games on Christmas, this year, because December 25 falls on a Thursday, there are three games being played. This Christmas slate offers more than just a few games to watch. Fans will be getting games with playoff implications and storylines galore. Teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys could be fighting for their playoff lives while others like the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos look to solidify themselves as contenders. From marquee matchups to players to keep your eye on, Christmas Day 2025 presents a feast for football fans that’s better than any Christmas ham. Below is the full schedule, what to watch for, and how to stream every game. Which NFL Games Are Happening on and Around Christmas 2025? Christmas 2025 is the start of the Week 17 schedule of games, and will certainly feature teams that are trying to get into the playoffs or even clinch their positioning. This year’s games feature three divisional matchups, making the games even more important for fans than they already were. The games this year on Christmas feature the Dallas Cowboys facing the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings, and the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs. If you are wondering about other games around the holiday, there aren’t any until Sunday, December 28. That means there are no games on Friday or Saturday…

