SGX’s Crypto Perpetual Futures Go Live With Marex as Day-One Clearer

The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has partnered with global financial services firm Marex to launch regulated perpetual futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming to capture a portion of the large offshore crypto derivatives market and shift some of that activity into a centrally-cleared, onshore environment. Perpetual futures remain the dominant crypto derivatives product with over $187 billion in daily global volume. Most of this activity still resides on offshore, unregulated venues. According to SGX's product documentation, the new contracts target accredited, expert, and institutional investors. They feature no expiry, a continuous funding mechanism, and central clearing through SGX's existing Singapore-based infrastructure. This mirrors the utility of crypto-native perpetuals while placing them into a traditional regulated framework. By offering these products onshore, SGX and Marex aim to attract institutions seeking lower counterparty risk, standardized clearing, and greater transparency. Marex acts as "day-one clearer," a key launch partner that guarantees trades from the start. The company will facilitate access using a central clearing model typical in traditional futures markets but still uncommon across crypto exchanges. Growing Institutional Demand for Crypto Products The launch follows a surge in institutional appetite for regulated crypto instruments, accelerated by the success of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. This momentum is driving interest in exchange-listed and centrally-cleared products that provide digital asset exposure without relying on offshore platforms."As a day-one clearer for this product, Marex is proud to provide clients with first access… under the same standards applied to traditional derivatives products," said Thomas Texier, Head of Clearing at Marex, highlighting the focus on risk management and capital efficiency.SGX's Broader Digital Asset Strategy "Building a regulated and institutional-grade market for crypto derivatives requires strong clearing participation," added Michael Syn, President of SGX Group. "Marex's involvement supports our aim to provide global investors with transparent, robust access to crypto derivatives in Asia." The initiative forms part of SGX's multi-layered digital asset strategy. SGX was the first exchange in Asia to receive authorization from the U.S. CFTC as a derivatives clearing organization back in 2013, and it has been expanding its digital asset capabilities since. Most recently, SGX enabled Spain's BBVA to offer crypto trading services to its retail customers, indicating deeper integration of digital assets into its broader infrastructure. For Marex, which already clears crypto derivatives on major regulated venues such as CME and Cboe, the partnership further consolidates its position as a bridge between traditional financial markets and the digital asset ecosystem. This article was written by Tanya Chepkova at www.financemagnates.com.