Maple Finance to Chinese Yuan Conversion Table

SYRUP to CNY Conversion Table

  • 1 SYRUP
    2.22 CNY
  • 2 SYRUP
    4.44 CNY
  • 3 SYRUP
    6.66 CNY
  • 4 SYRUP
    8.87 CNY
  • 5 SYRUP
    11.09 CNY
  • 6 SYRUP
    13.31 CNY
  • 7 SYRUP
    15.53 CNY
  • 8 SYRUP
    17.75 CNY
  • 9 SYRUP
    19.97 CNY
  • 10 SYRUP
    22.19 CNY
  • 50 SYRUP
    110.93 CNY
  • 100 SYRUP
    221.85 CNY
  • 1,000 SYRUP
    2,218.51 CNY
  • 5,000 SYRUP
    11,092.53 CNY
  • 10,000 SYRUP
    22,185.05 CNY

The table above displays real-time Maple Finance to Chinese Yuan (SYRUP to CNY) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SYRUP to 10,000 SYRUP. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SYRUP amounts using the latest CNY market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SYRUP to CNY amounts, please use the tool converter above.

CNY to SYRUP Conversion Table

  • 1 CNY
    0.4507 SYRUP
  • 2 CNY
    0.9015 SYRUP
  • 3 CNY
    1.352 SYRUP
  • 4 CNY
    1.803 SYRUP
  • 5 CNY
    2.253 SYRUP
  • 6 CNY
    2.704 SYRUP
  • 7 CNY
    3.155 SYRUP
  • 8 CNY
    3.606 SYRUP
  • 9 CNY
    4.0567 SYRUP
  • 10 CNY
    4.507 SYRUP
  • 50 CNY
    22.53 SYRUP
  • 100 CNY
    45.075 SYRUP
  • 1,000 CNY
    450.7 SYRUP
  • 5,000 CNY
    2,253 SYRUP
  • 10,000 CNY
    4,507 SYRUP

The table above shows real-time Chinese Yuan to Maple Finance (CNY to SYRUP) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 CNY to 10,000 CNY. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Maple Finance you can get at current rates based on commonly used CNY amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.

Maple Finance Price and Market Statistics in Chinese Yuan

Maple Finance (SYRUP) is currently trading at ¥ 2.22 CNY , reflecting a 8.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ¥-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ¥-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Maple Finance Price page.

--

Circulation Supply

--

24-Hour Trading Volume

--

Market Cap

8.03%

Price Change (1D)

--

24H High

--

24H Low

The SYRUP to CNY trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Maple Finance's fluctuations against CNY. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Maple Finance price.

SYRUP to CNY Conversion Summary

As of | 1 SYRUP = 2.22 CNY | 1 CNY = 0.4507 SYRUP

  • Today, the exchange rate for 1 SYRUP to CNY is 2.22 CNY.

  • Buying 5 SYRUP will cost 11.09 CNY and 10 SYRUP is valued at 22.19 CNY.

  • 1 CNY can be traded for 0.4507 SYRUP.

  • 50 CNY can be converted to 22.53 SYRUP, excluding any platform or gas fees.

  • The conversion rate of 1 SYRUP to CNY has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.

  • In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 8.03%, reaching a high of -- CNY and a low of -- CNY.

  • One month ago, the value of 1 SYRUP was -- CNY, which represents a -- change in its current value.

  • In the last 90 days, SYRUP has changed by -- CNY, resulting in a -- change in its value.

All About Maple Finance (SYRUP)

Now that you have calculated the price of Maple Finance (SYRUP), you can learn more about Maple Finance directly at MEXC. Learn about SYRUP past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Maple Finance, trading pairs, and more.

SYRUP to CNY Conversion Volatility and Price Trends

In the past 24 hours, Maple Finance (SYRUP) has fluctuated between -- CNY and -- CNY, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1.788060381652661 CNY to a high of 2.2892244397759103 CNY. You can view detailed SYRUP to CNY price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.

Last 24 hoursLast 7 daysLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High¥ 2.25¥ 2.25¥ 2.6¥ 3.52
Low¥ 1.9¥ 1.76¥ 1.62¥ 1.62
Average¥ 2.04¥ 1.9¥ 1.9¥ 2.53
Volatility+18.93%+27.12%+36.63%+62.39%
Change+14.94%+19.86%-14.25%-26.52%

Maple Finance Price Forecast in CNY for 2026 and 2030

Maple Finance’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SYRUP to CNY forecasts for the coming years:

SYRUP Price Prediction for 2026

By 2026, Maple Finance could reach approximately ¥2.33 CNY, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.

SYRUP Price Prediction for 2030

By 2030, SYRUP may rise to around ¥2.83 CNY, following the same long-term growth model.

These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Maple Finance Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.

SYRUP and CNY in USD Terms: Overview and Insights

Maple Finance (SYRUP) vs USD: Market Comparison

Maple Finance Price Overview

  • Current Price (USD): $0.31496
  • 7-Day Change: 0.00%
  • 30-Day Trend: --

Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?

Crypto markets are highly dynamic. Prices can move rapidly due to:
  • Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
  • Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
  • Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
  • Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.

Why This Matters

If you are converting to or from SYRUP, short-term price trends can impact how much you receive.
  • A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
  • A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.

USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices

Most cryptocurrencies, including SYRUP, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.

So whether you are converting to CNY, the USD price of SYRUP remains the primary market benchmark.
[SYRUP Price] [SYRUP to USD]

Chinese Yuan (CNY) vs USD: Market Snapshot

Exchange Rate Overview

  • Current Rate (CNY/USD): 0.14202628906610615
  • 7-Day Change: +0.94%
  • 30-Day Trend: +0.94%

Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?

Exchange rates move due to supply and demand in the global market. Key drivers include:
  • Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
  • Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
  • Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
  • Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.

Why This Matters

Since SYRUP is typically valued in USD, shifts in CNY vs USD affect the SYRUP to CNY rate.
  • A stronger CNY means you will pay less to get the same amount of SYRUP.
  • A weaker CNY means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.

Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?

Buy SYRUP securely with CNY on our Buy Crypto channels.

[Buy SYRUP Instantly Now]

What Influences the SYRUP to CNY Exchange Rate?

The exchange rate between Maple Finance (SYRUP) and Chinese Yuan (CNY) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SYRUP, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.

    1. Market Sentiment and News

    Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SYRUP to CNY rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.

    2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity

    The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and CNY-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.

    3. CNY Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators

    Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence CNY's strength. When CNY weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SYRUP, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.

    4. Blockchain and Technology Developments

    For cryptocurrencies like Maple Finance, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.

    5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends

    Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SYRUP may rise, impacting its conversion to CNY.

Convert SYRUP to CNY Instantly

Use our real-time SYRUP to CNY converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.

How to Convert SYRUP to CNY?

  1. Enter the Amount of SYRUP

    Start by entering how much SYRUP you want to convert into CNY using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.

  2. Check the Live SYRUP to CNY Rate

    See the most accurate and up-to-date SYRUP to CNY exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SYRUP and CNY.

  3. Convert or Get Started on MEXC

    Ready to add SYRUP to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SYRUP with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

  1. How is the SYRUP to CNY exchange rate calculated?

    The SYRUP to CNY exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SYRUP (often in USD or USDT), converted to CNY using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.

  2. Why does the SYRUP to CNY rate change so frequently?

    SYRUP to CNY rate changes so frequently because both Maple Finance and Chinese Yuan are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.

  3. What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?

    The displayed SYRUP to CNY rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.

  4. Can the SYRUP to CNY rate vary between exchanges?

    Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.

  5. Why might the SYRUP to CNY rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?

    Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.

  6. Is now a good time to convert SYRUP to CNY or should I wait?

    There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.

  7. What tools can help me time my SYRUP to CNY conversion better?

    Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.

  8. How can I understand the trend of SYRUP against CNY over time?

    You can understand the SYRUP against CNY price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.

  9. How do news and regulations affect the SYRUP to CNY rate?

    Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken CNY, impacting the conversion rate even if SYRUP stays flat.

  10. What crypto-specific events can influence the SYRUP to CNY exchange rate?

    Maple Finance halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SYRUP to CNY rate.

  11. Can I compare the SYRUP to CNY rate with other currencies?

    Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.

  12. How do I know if the SYRUP to CNY rate is fair?

    Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.

  13. What is the best way to monitor the SYRUP to CNY rate over the day?

    Bookmark this page or the Maple Finance price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.

  14. Is the SYRUP to CNY conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?

    Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but CNY markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.

  15. Can I set a target SYRUP to CNY price and convert when it hits?

    While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.

  16. Where can I learn more about what influences Maple Finance and the Chinese Yuan?

    You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Maple Finance and the British Pound.

  17. What is the difference between converting SYRUP to CNY and trading it?

    Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your CNY into SYRUP of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.

  18. Is SYRUP to CNY a common reference for crypto investors?

    Most investors monitor SYRUP prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SYRUP to CNY can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.

  19. What happens to the SYRUP to CNY rate during major economic events?

    During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen CNY against crypto, depending on global investor response.

  20. How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SYRUP to CNY rates?

    MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.

