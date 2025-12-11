Tevaera to Yemeni Rial Conversion Table
TEVA to YER Conversion Table
- 1 TEVA0.38 YER
- 2 TEVA0.77 YER
- 3 TEVA1.15 YER
- 4 TEVA1.53 YER
- 5 TEVA1.91 YER
- 6 TEVA2.30 YER
- 7 TEVA2.68 YER
- 8 TEVA3.06 YER
- 9 TEVA3.44 YER
- 10 TEVA3.83 YER
- 50 TEVA19.13 YER
- 100 TEVA38.25 YER
- 1,000 TEVA382.52 YER
- 5,000 TEVA1,912.60 YER
- 10,000 TEVA3,825.19 YER
The table above displays real-time Tevaera to Yemeni Rial (TEVA to YER) conversions across a range of values, from 1 TEVA to 10,000 TEVA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked TEVA amounts using the latest YER market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom TEVA to YER amounts, please use the tool converter above.
YER to TEVA Conversion Table
- 1 YER2.614 TEVA
- 2 YER5.228 TEVA
- 3 YER7.842 TEVA
- 4 YER10.45 TEVA
- 5 YER13.071 TEVA
- 6 YER15.68 TEVA
- 7 YER18.29 TEVA
- 8 YER20.91 TEVA
- 9 YER23.52 TEVA
- 10 YER26.14 TEVA
- 50 YER130.7 TEVA
- 100 YER261.4 TEVA
- 1,000 YER2,614 TEVA
- 5,000 YER13,071 TEVA
- 10,000 YER26,142 TEVA
The table above shows real-time Yemeni Rial to Tevaera (YER to TEVA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 YER to 10,000 YER. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Tevaera you can get at current rates based on commonly used YER amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Tevaera (TEVA) is currently trading at ﷼ 0.38 YER , reflecting a -0.37% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ﷼13.12M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ﷼187.52M YER. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Tevaera Price page.
116.76B YER
Circulation Supply
13.12M
24-Hour Trading Volume
187.52M YER
Market Cap
-0.37%
Price Change (1D)
﷼ 0.001634
24H High
﷼ 0.001581
24H Low
The TEVA to YER trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Tevaera's fluctuations against YER. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Tevaera price.
TEVA to YER Conversion Summary
As of | 1 TEVA = 0.38 YER | 1 YER = 2.614 TEVA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 TEVA to YER is 0.38 YER.
Buying 5 TEVA will cost 1.91 YER and 10 TEVA is valued at 3.83 YER.
1 YER can be traded for 2.614 TEVA.
50 YER can be converted to 130.7 TEVA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 TEVA to YER has changed by -11.57% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -0.37%, reaching a high of 0.3894307728591568 YER and a low of 0.3767992973625012 YER.
One month ago, the value of 1 TEVA was 0.6008292401333747 YER, which represents a -36.33% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, TEVA has changed by -0.6880579199782042 YER, resulting in a -64.26% change in its value.
All About Tevaera (TEVA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Tevaera (TEVA), you can learn more about Tevaera directly at MEXC. Learn about TEVA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Tevaera, trading pairs, and more.
TEVA to YER Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Tevaera (TEVA) has fluctuated between 0.3767992973625012 YER and 0.3894307728591568 YER, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.36941107584558935 YER to a high of 0.4354284100450915 YER. You can view detailed TEVA to YER price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Low
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Average
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|﷼ 0
|Volatility
|+3.31%
|+15.26%
|+46.95%
|+136.88%
|Change
|+0.31%
|-11.57%
|-36.36%
|-64.27%
Tevaera Price Forecast in YER for 2026 and 2030
Tevaera’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential TEVA to YER forecasts for the coming years:
TEVA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Tevaera could reach approximately ﷼0.40 YER, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
TEVA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, TEVA may rise to around ﷼0.49 YER, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Tevaera Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
TEVA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
TEVA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of TEVA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Tevaera is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell TEVA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore TEVA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Tevaera futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Tevaera
Looking to add Tevaera to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Tevaera › or Get started now ›
TEVA and YER in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Tevaera (TEVA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Tevaera Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.001605
- 7-Day Change: -11.57%
- 30-Day Trend: -36.33%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including TEVA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to YER, the USD price of TEVA remains the primary market benchmark.
[TEVA Price] [TEVA to USD]
Yemeni Rial (YER) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (YER/USD): 0.004195070633432048
- 7-Day Change: +0.05%
- 30-Day Trend: +0.05%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger YER means you will pay less to get the same amount of TEVA.
- A weaker YER means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy TEVA securely with YER on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the TEVA to YER Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Tevaera (TEVA) and Yemeni Rial (YER) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in TEVA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the TEVA to YER rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and YER-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. YER Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence YER's strength. When YER weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like TEVA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Tevaera, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for TEVA may rise, impacting its conversion to YER.
Convert TEVA to YER Instantly
Use our real-time TEVA to YER converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert TEVA to YER?
Enter the Amount of TEVA
Start by entering how much TEVA you want to convert into YER using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live TEVA to YER Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date TEVA to YER exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about TEVA and YER.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add TEVA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy TEVA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the TEVA to YER exchange rate calculated?
The TEVA to YER exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of TEVA (often in USD or USDT), converted to YER using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the TEVA to YER rate change so frequently?
TEVA to YER rate changes so frequently because both Tevaera and Yemeni Rial are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed TEVA to YER rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the TEVA to YER rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the TEVA to YER rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert TEVA to YER or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my TEVA to YER conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of TEVA against YER over time?
You can understand the TEVA against YER price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the TEVA to YER rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken YER, impacting the conversion rate even if TEVA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the TEVA to YER exchange rate?
Tevaera halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the TEVA to YER rate.
Can I compare the TEVA to YER rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the TEVA to YER rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the TEVA to YER rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Tevaera price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the TEVA to YER conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but YER markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target TEVA to YER price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Tevaera and the Yemeni Rial?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Tevaera and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting TEVA to YER and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your YER into TEVA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is TEVA to YER a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor TEVA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, TEVA to YER can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the TEVA to YER rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen YER against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive TEVA to YER rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Tevaera News and Market Updates
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.