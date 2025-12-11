The post Restaurant Brands International to form Burger King China joint venture with CPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People walk past a Burger King restaurant with Chinese national flags displayed on a street during the National Day Golden Week holiday on October 5, 2024, in Chongqing, China. Cheng Xin | Getty Images Restaurant Brands International on Monday announced that it will form a joint venture with CPE, a Chinese alternative asset manager, to run Burger King’s restaurants in China. Earlier this year, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands acquired its equity interests from its previous Burger King China partners, Turkish-based operator TFI and U.S.-based private equity firm Cartesian Capital, for roughly $158 million in cash. At the time, the company said it planned to find a local operator as a partner. Under the terms of the deal, CPE will own roughly 83% of Burger King China. Restaurant Brands will hold a minority stake of about 17%, along with a seat on the board of directors. When the deal closes, CPE plans to invest $350 million into the joint venture. That investment will go toward a number of areas, from marketing to menu innovation, as well as restaurant expansion. Over the next decade, the joint venture aims to more than double the burger chain’s footprint in the market, from about 1,250 locations today to more than 4,000 by 2035. “CPE is a well-capitalized, proven operator with exceptional leadership and extensive consumer and restaurant experience, making them an ideal partner to fuel the next chapter of Burger King China’s growth,” Restaurant Brands CEO Josh Kobza said in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory approval. For decades, China’s massive population and fast-growing economy have made it an attractive market for U.S. companies, including restaurant chains. But in recent years, an economic slowdown have made some companies rethink their strategies. A week ago,…

The post Warsaw Stock Exchange lists its first Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warsaw Stock Exchange has listed its first Bitcoin ETF, offering investors regulated exposure to BTC through futures contracts. Summary The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks BTC through CME futures and includes a hedging strategy to reduce USD/PLN currency risk. Approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority, the fund is managed by AgioFunds TFI. Bitcoin ETF arrives on Warsaw Stock Exchange The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has listed its first-ever crypto ETF, the Bitcoin BETA ETF. According to GPW’s official announcement, the Bitcoin BETA ETF does not invest in physical Bitcoin (BTC), but gains exposure through futures contracts traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. To minimize foreign exchange volatility, the fund employs a hedging strategy using forward contracts, insulating investors from fluctuations in the USD/PLN exchange rate. Developed by AgioFunds TFI, the ETF was approved by Poland’s Financial Supervision Authority in June and is backed by Dom Maklerski Banku Ochrony Środowiska S.A. as its market maker. “Offering exposure to Bitcoin through an ETF listed on GPW increases safety of trading, as investors can participate in the cryptocurrency market using an instrument which is supervised, cleared, and subject to the transparency standards applicable to a regulated capital market,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The current crypto ETF landscape Globally, Bitcoin ETFs have already gained traction on major exchanges, including Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe in the U.S., where a wave of spot Bitcoin ETFs was approved in early 2024. Other prominent markets include the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada, Germany’s Xetra, Switzerland’s SIX Exchange, Brazil’s B3, and Cboe Australia. These ETFs offer various structures, from physically-backed spot products to futures-based funds, like the one just listed on GPW. Beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, altcoin ETFs are increasingly gaining traction. According to the latest count by Bloomberg analysts,…

