Bitcoin BETA ETF Launches on Warsaw Stock Exchange

Poland's Bitcoin BETA ETF launches on GPW, offering regulated Bitcoin exposure via futures contracts without owning the cryptocurrency directly. Poland has taken a big step into the world of digital finance. The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) has officially launched the Bitcoin BETA ETF. It is an investment product that is new and can enable individuals to have exposure to Bitcoin, but without owning the coin itself. This action is regarded as a significant advancement to the Polish financial sphere and its expanding ETF capital. Bitcoin BETA ETF Targets Investors Avoiding Crypto Exchanges This fund does not possess actual Bitcoin, unlike spot Bitcoin ETFs. It instead trades futures contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) to expose itself to the cryptocurrency. AgioFunds TFI SA is a reputable fund management company in Poland that manages the ETF. This has led to a regulated and transparent means of investing in the Bitcoin by Polish investors via the conventional stock market. It will be particularly handy to individuals interested in crypto but not willing to use digital wallets or exchanges. Related Reading: Grayscale Launches First U.S. Multi-Asset Crypto ETF on NYSE Arca | Live Bitcoin News Besides, the introduction of the Bitcoin BETA ETF is timed with the need to note that the trading in ETFs is currently developing at a high rate in Poland. To date, this year ETF turnover on GPW has reached PLN 1.9 billion making 94.2 percent increase in comparison with the turnover of the previous year. It is evident that increasing numbers of investors are resorting to ETFs due to their simplicity, cheapness and simplicity in trading. Moreover, the GPW currently has 16 ETFs. They include funds which follow the popular Polish indexes such as WIG20, mWIG40 and sWIG80. Major global indexes have also ETFs e.g. S&P 500, Nasdaq-100…