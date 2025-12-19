Which is the better retail stock ahead of Q3 results?

The post Which is the better retail stock ahead of Q3 results? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s been hard to overlook Walmart’s (WMT) steady growth, while Target’s (TGT) cheaper valuation may still compel investors as a potential buy-the-dip target. To that point, ahead of their Q3 results this week, Walmart stock is up a very respectable +14% in 2025, with Target shares down a grizzly 30%. Seeing as past performance is not always indicative of future success, this certainly makes it a worthy topic of which retail stock may be the better investment as their Q3 reports approach. Target and Walmart’s Q3 expectations Set to report on Wednesday, November 19, Target’s Q3 sales are thought to have dipped 1% to $25.36 billion. On the bottom line, Target’s Q3 EPS is expected to be down 5% to $1.76. Notably, Target has missed the Zacks EPS Consensus in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of -8.44%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research As for Walmart, which reports on Thursday, November 20, Q3 sales are expected to be up over 4% to $177.14 billion. Even better, Walmart’s Q3 EPS is slated to rise 5% year over year to $0.61. Walmart has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports, with an average surprise of 2.79% despite most recently missing Q2 EPS estimates by nearly 7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Walmart’s success and Target’s woes Summarizing their contrasting stock performances, Walmart has used e-commerce to leverage its massive global scale and grocery dominance while expanding into higher-margin businesses such as advertising, memberships, marketplace services, and vertical integration in food supply chains. In the last five years, WMT has stellar gains of over +100% with Walmart now bringing in more than $100 billion in digital sales annually. Meanwhile, TGT is down over 45% during this period as Target has struggled with weaker sales growth,…