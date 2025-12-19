The post Target (TGT) Q3 2025 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Target bullseye logo is seen on the outside of its store at the Lycoming Crossing Shopping Center. Paul Weaver | Lightrocket | Getty Images Target will report earnings on Wednesday morning as the big-box retailer gears up for the holiday season, gets ready for a new CEO and tries to snap a sales slump. Here’s what Wall Street expects for the Minneapolis-based retailer’s fiscal third quarter, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $1.72 expected Revenue: $25.32 billion expected Target’s sales have been roughly stagnant for four years as it faces stiffer competition and has grown weaker in some of the areas that set it apart in the past, including its eye-catching merchandise, its well-organized stores, and its friendly and helpful customer service. Some customers also boycotted the retailer after it rolled back key diversity, equity and inclusion programs, a dynamic that Target blamed in part in May for its weaker sales results. Target expects sales to decline again this year by a low single-digit percentage. It said adjusted earnings per share for the year, excluding gains from litigation settlements, will range from about $7 to $9. Most of that range would come in lower than last year, when adjusted earnings per share were $8.86. Target announced in August that Michael Fiddelke, the company’s chief operating officer and former chief financial officer, would become its next CEO. He will succeed longtime Chief Executive Brian Cornell in February. On an earnings call in August, the day of Target’s CEO announcement, Fiddelke laid out his three top priorities: reestablishing Target’s reputation as a retailer with stylish and unique items, providing a more consistent customer experience, and using technology more effectively to operate an efficient business. He said he wouldn’t wait until stepping into the role to make…

The post Which is the better retail stock ahead of Q3 results? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s been hard to overlook Walmart’s (WMT) steady growth, while Target’s (TGT) cheaper valuation may still compel investors as a potential buy-the-dip target. To that point, ahead of their Q3 results this week, Walmart stock is up a very respectable +14% in 2025, with Target shares down a grizzly 30%. Seeing as past performance is not always indicative of future success, this certainly makes it a worthy topic of which retail stock may be the better investment as their Q3 reports approach. Target and Walmart’s Q3 expectations Set to report on Wednesday, November 19, Target’s Q3 sales are thought to have dipped 1% to $25.36 billion. On the bottom line, Target’s Q3 EPS is expected to be down 5% to $1.76. Notably, Target has missed the Zacks EPS Consensus in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of -8.44%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research As for Walmart, which reports on Thursday, November 20, Q3 sales are expected to be up over 4% to $177.14 billion. Even better, Walmart’s Q3 EPS is slated to rise 5% year over year to $0.61. Walmart has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports, with an average surprise of 2.79% despite most recently missing Q2 EPS estimates by nearly 7%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Walmart’s success and Target’s woes Summarizing their contrasting stock performances, Walmart has used e-commerce to leverage its massive global scale and grocery dominance while expanding into higher-margin businesses such as advertising, memberships, marketplace services, and vertical integration in food supply chains. In the last five years, WMT has stellar gains of over +100% with Walmart now bringing in more than $100 billion in digital sales annually. Meanwhile, TGT is down over 45% during this period as Target has struggled with weaker sales growth,…

