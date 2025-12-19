The post CNBC Partners With Kalshi to Bring Prediction Data to Viewers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration will begin in 2026. On-air forecast tickers and a CNBC-branded page will also be included on Kalshi’s platform. The deal comes as Kalshi recently expanded its media presence through a similar arrangement with CNN and builds on its growth after an $11 billion valuation. Meanwhile, Polymarket is strengthening its position in the sector through partnerships with DraftKings, PrizePicks and UFC parent TKO Group as it prepares a CFTC-approved token launch. At the same time, YZi Labs, which was founded by Binance’s CZ, is increasing its exposure to prediction markets with new platforms like Predict.fun and the fast-growing Opinion. CNBC Adds Kalshi Forecasts CNBC took a big step into the prediction market space through a new multi-year partnership with Kalshi. Beginning in 2026, CNBC will incorporate Kalshi’s event-probability data across its television programming, digital products, and subscriber platforms. Shows like “Squawk Box” and “Fast Money” will feature a dedicated on-screen ticker displaying real-time forecast movements, while Kalshi will host a CNBC-branded page on its platform showcasing markets curated by the network. Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour described the collaboration as a shift toward the “next evolution” of financial reporting, and argued that prediction markets offer an entirely new layer of insight by quantifying expectations about what may happen next rather than simply reporting current conditions. Announcement from CNBC CNBC president KC Sullivan called prediction markets an increasingly important analytical tool and believes that Kalshi’s forecast data is a powerful extension of traditional financial journalism. The partnership builds on Kalshi’s growing presence across major media outlets, coming just days after the company announced a similar integration deal with CNN for both on-air analysis and newsroom reporting. Kalshi was launched in 2018, and quickly became one of the largest regulated prediction market operators in the United States, offering tradable markets on elections,…

The post David Benavidez Vs. Anthony Yarde Full Card Results And Highlights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) David Benavidez punches Anthony Yarde in a WBC and WBA light-heavyweight title fight during Ring IV: Night of the Champions at ANB Arena on November 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images On Saturday at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, David Benavidez punctuated an action-packed card with a dominant seventh-round TKO victory over a game but overmatched Anthony Yarde. Benavidez’s hand speed, power, and accuracy were too much for Yarde as he was battered before referee Hector Afu mercifully intervened to stop the fight. Benavidez dropped Yarde earlier in the decisive round but was deducted a point for hitting his opponent as he was on the mat. It didn’t matter. Even with the deducted point, there was no question Yarde’s time in the ring was nearly done. Benavidez shook off the point deduction and savagely finished his business later in the frame. RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 22: (L-R) David Benavidez punches Anthony Yarde in a WBC and WBA light-heavyweight title fight during Ring IV: Night of the Champions at ANB Arena on November 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) Getty Images Yarde was clearly beaten and he did not offer any resistance or dispute to the referee’s decision. Quite honestly, Yarde’s corner should have made the decision even before Afu called an end to the fight. Once Yarde was dropped, there was no coming back on Benavidez. All the fight had been pounded out of the Brit and there was nothing left for him to do but take unnecessary punishment. The win ran Benavidez’s record to 32-0 and he now has 25 victories by KO. Yarde dropped to 27-4 and this was the kind of beating that the 34-year-old may…

The post The Odds On Devin Haney, Brian Norman, And ‘Bam’ Rodriguez Bouts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BROOKLYN, NY – June 25: ( MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images ) David Benavidez defeats Francy Ntetu by TKO on June 25th, 2016 in Brooklyn. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) Getty Images Touted as one of the deepest boxing cards of the year, Saturday’s Riyadh Season event, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde, will feature a number of world title defenses, some of the sports brightest stars, and a blue-chip prospect or two. Here’s everything you need to know about the David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde fight card, including the odds of the fights, their records and a prediction on who will win. U.S. viewers can watch the fight card on DAZN for $59.99 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. All odds for these fights were taken from Bovada. David Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) vs. Anthony Yarde (27-3, 24 KOs) Entering his third fight as a 175-pounder, Benavidez has had a couple of impressive wins so far as a light heavyweight, including decisions against the undefeated David Morrell and Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Benavidez, who ranks 10th on my pound for pound list, is a big favorite to beat Yarde, even though Yarde has good punching power. Assuming Benavidez gets the win and retains his world title in the main event, he’d like to take on Dmitry Bivol or Artur Beterbiev for light heavyweight supremacy. He also probably wouldn’t mind a chance to face Canelo Alvarez if he were to move up from 168 pounds. David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde odds Even though this is the main event, this has some of the widest odds of any card on the fight. Benavidez is the -1800 favorite (bet $1,800 to win $100), while Yarde is the +800 underdog (win $800 on a $100 wager). Considering two of Yarde’s three losses came…

