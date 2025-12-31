OriginTrail to Mauritian Rupee Conversion Table
TRAC to MUR Conversion Table
- 1 TRAC19.17 MUR
- 2 TRAC38.33 MUR
- 3 TRAC57.50 MUR
- 4 TRAC76.66 MUR
- 5 TRAC95.83 MUR
- 6 TRAC115.00 MUR
- 7 TRAC134.16 MUR
- 8 TRAC153.33 MUR
- 9 TRAC172.49 MUR
- 10 TRAC191.66 MUR
- 50 TRAC958.30 MUR
- 100 TRAC1,916.59 MUR
- 1,000 TRAC19,165.94 MUR
- 5,000 TRAC95,829.68 MUR
- 10,000 TRAC191,659.35 MUR
The table above displays real-time OriginTrail to Mauritian Rupee (TRAC to MUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 TRAC to 10,000 TRAC. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked TRAC amounts using the latest MUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom TRAC to MUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MUR to TRAC Conversion Table
- 1 MUR0.05217 TRAC
- 2 MUR0.1043 TRAC
- 3 MUR0.1565 TRAC
- 4 MUR0.2087 TRAC
- 5 MUR0.2608 TRAC
- 6 MUR0.3130 TRAC
- 7 MUR0.3652 TRAC
- 8 MUR0.4174 TRAC
- 9 MUR0.4695 TRAC
- 10 MUR0.5217 TRAC
- 50 MUR2.608 TRAC
- 100 MUR5.217 TRAC
- 1,000 MUR52.17 TRAC
- 5,000 MUR260.8 TRAC
- 10,000 MUR521.7 TRAC
The table above shows real-time Mauritian Rupee to OriginTrail (MUR to TRAC) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MUR to 10,000 MUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OriginTrail you can get at current rates based on commonly used MUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OriginTrail (TRAC) is currently trading at Rs 19.17 MUR , reflecting a 8.23% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at Rs-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of Rs-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OriginTrail Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
8.23%
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The TRAC to MUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OriginTrail's fluctuations against MUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OriginTrail price.
TRAC to MUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 TRAC = 19.17 MUR | 1 MUR = 0.05217 TRAC
Today, the exchange rate for 1 TRAC to MUR is 19.17 MUR.
Buying 5 TRAC will cost 95.83 MUR and 10 TRAC is valued at 191.66 MUR.
1 MUR can be traded for 0.05217 TRAC.
50 MUR can be converted to 2.608 TRAC, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 TRAC to MUR has changed by 0.00% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 8.23%, reaching a high of -- MUR and a low of -- MUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 TRAC was -- MUR, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, TRAC has changed by -- MUR, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About OriginTrail (TRAC)
Now that you have calculated the price of OriginTrail (TRAC), you can learn more about OriginTrail directly at MEXC. Learn about TRAC past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OriginTrail, trading pairs, and more.
TRAC to MUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OriginTrail (TRAC) has fluctuated between -- MUR and -- MUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 17.2627705203296 MUR to a high of 19.647514838454534 MUR. You can view detailed TRAC to MUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|Rs 18.98
|Rs 19.44
|Rs 36.58
|Rs 42.13
|Low
|Rs 17.13
|Rs 17.13
|Rs 17.13
|Rs 17.13
|Average
|Rs 17.59
|Rs 18.05
|Rs 20.83
|Rs 25.46
|Volatility
|+11.99%
|+12.34%
|+89.56%
|+133.65%
|Change
|+6.88%
|-0.31%
|-12.04%
|+1.79%
OriginTrail Price Forecast in MUR for 2026 and 2030
OriginTrail’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential TRAC to MUR forecasts for the coming years:
TRAC Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OriginTrail could reach approximately Rs20.12 MUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
TRAC Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, TRAC may rise to around Rs24.46 MUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OriginTrail Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
TRAC Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
TRAC/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of TRAC Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OriginTrail is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell TRAC at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
TRACUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore TRAC Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OriginTrail futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy OriginTrail
Looking to add OriginTrail to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy OriginTrail › or Get started now ›
TRAC and MUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OriginTrail (TRAC) vs USD: Market Comparison
OriginTrail Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.4139
- 7-Day Change: 0.00%
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including TRAC, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MUR, the USD price of TRAC remains the primary market benchmark.
[TRAC Price] [TRAC to USD]
Mauritian Rupee (MUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MUR/USD): 0.02162176888339888
- 7-Day Change: -0.23%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.23%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of TRAC.
- A weaker MUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy TRAC securely with MUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the TRAC to MUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OriginTrail (TRAC) and Mauritian Rupee (MUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in TRAC, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the TRAC to MUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MUR's strength. When MUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like TRAC, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OriginTrail, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for TRAC may rise, impacting its conversion to MUR.
Convert TRAC to MUR Instantly
Use our real-time TRAC to MUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert TRAC to MUR?
Enter the Amount of TRAC
Start by entering how much TRAC you want to convert into MUR using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live TRAC to MUR Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date TRAC to MUR exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about TRAC and MUR.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add TRAC to your portfolio? Learn how to buy TRAC with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the TRAC to MUR exchange rate calculated?
The TRAC to MUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of TRAC (often in USD or USDT), converted to MUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the TRAC to MUR rate change so frequently?
TRAC to MUR rate changes so frequently because both OriginTrail and Mauritian Rupee are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed TRAC to MUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the TRAC to MUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the TRAC to MUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert TRAC to MUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my TRAC to MUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of TRAC against MUR over time?
You can understand the TRAC against MUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the TRAC to MUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MUR, impacting the conversion rate even if TRAC stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the TRAC to MUR exchange rate?
OriginTrail halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the TRAC to MUR rate.
Can I compare the TRAC to MUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the TRAC to MUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the TRAC to MUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OriginTrail price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the TRAC to MUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target TRAC to MUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OriginTrail and the Mauritian Rupee?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OriginTrail and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting TRAC to MUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MUR into TRAC of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is TRAC to MUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor TRAC prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, TRAC to MUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the TRAC to MUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive TRAC to MUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
OriginTrail News and Market Updates
A Strategic Move For South Korea’s Crypto Market
The post A Strategic Move For South Korea's Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bithumb To List BOB And TRAC: A Strategic Move For South Korea's Crypto Market
Bithumb to List BOB and TRAC: A Strategic Move for South Korea’s Crypto Market
BitcoinWorld Bithumb to List BOB and TRAC: A Strategic Move for South Korea’s Crypto Market South Korea’s cryptocurrency landscape is buzzing with a significant new development. The major exchange Bithumb has announced it will list BOB and TRAC, adding two prominent digital assets to its KRW trading pairs. This strategic move, set for December 3, provides investors with fresh opportunities and underscores Bithumb’s role in shaping market access. Let’s break down what this listing means for traders and the projects involved. What Are the Details of the Bithumb BOB and TRAC Listing? The announcement is precise. Trading for the BOB token is scheduled to commence at 6:00 a.m. UTC on December 3. Following that, trading for OriginTrail (TRAC) will begin at 8:00 a.m. UTC. Both assets will be paired directly with the South Korean Won (KRW), simplifying the process for local investors. This sequential launch allows for focused market attention on each asset. For a platform of Bithumb’s stature, new listings are carefully vetted. The decision to list BOB and TRAC signals a belief in these projects’ utility and community strength. It also enhances liquidity and visibility for both tokens within a key Asian market. Why Is Bithumb Listing These Specific Tokens? Understanding the tokens themselves reveals the logic behind Bithumb’s choice. BOB (Build on Bitcoin) is a token native to the Stacks layer, which brings smart contracts and decentralized applications to the Bitcoin network. Its listing highlights growing interest in Bitcoin’s expanding ecosystem beyond simple store-of-value. OriginTrail (TRAC), on the other hand, powers the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph. This technology is crucial for supply chain transparency and verifying the authenticity of real-world assets. Therefore, Bithumb listing BOB and TRAC diversifies its offerings into both Bitcoin DeFi and enterprise-grade blockchain solutions. BOB (Build on Bitcoin): Connects to Bitcoin’s security and expands its functionality. OriginTrail (TRAC): Focuses on verifiable data and real-world asset tokenization. What Should Traders Consider Before the Launch? New exchange listings often lead to significant price volatility. As Bithumb opens trading for BOB and TRAC, investors should approach with a clear strategy. Research the project fundamentals, monitor initial order book depth, and be aware of the typical price discovery phase. Moreover, this listing provides easier access for South Korean investors, potentially creating new demand streams. However, always remember the core tenets of cautious investing: never risk more than you can afford to lose, and be wary of extreme hype. The fact that Bithumb is listing BOB and TRAC is a positive development, but it is not a guarantee of performance. How Does This Impact the Broader Crypto Market? Listings on top-tier exchanges like Bithumb are more than just new trading pairs. They represent a maturation and validation process for blockchain projects. When an exchange with rigorous standards adds an asset, it boosts credibility for the entire sector. This move also strengthens South Korea’s position as a vital hub for cryptocurrency innovation and trading. By providing local won pairs, Bithumb reduces friction for Korean users, fostering greater adoption. The decision to list BOB and TRAC reflects a curated approach to growing a healthy and diverse digital asset marketplace. Conclusion: A Step Forward for Accessibility and Innovation The upcoming Bithumb listing of BOB and TRAC marks an exciting moment. It bridges innovative blockchain projects with a vast pool of eager investors. For BOB and OriginTrail communities, it’s a milestone of recognition. For traders, it’s a new avenue for portfolio growth. As the December 3 date approaches, the market will be watching closely, anticipating the fresh dynamics these assets will bring to one of Asia’s most active crypto economies. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: When exactly will BOB and TRAC start trading on Bithumb?A1: BOB trading begins at 6:00 a.m. UTC on December 3, 2024. TRAC trading follows at 8:00 a.m. UTC on the same day. Q2: What trading pairs are available for BOB and TRAC on Bithumb?A2: Initially, both tokens will be listed for trading against the South Korean Won (KRW). This means you can buy and sell BOB/KRW and TRAC/KRW. Q3: What is the BOB token used for?A3: BOB (Build on Bitcoin) is associated with the Stacks layer, which enables smart contracts and decentralized apps on the Bitcoin network, expanding its use cases. Q4: What is the purpose of the OriginTrail (TRAC) token?A4: TRAC powers the OriginTrail Decentralized Knowledge Graph, a protocol designed to make supply chains and data verifiable, authentic, and trustworthy. Q5: Is my country eligible to trade these pairs on Bithumb?A5: You must check Bithumb’s terms of service and ensure you are not in a restricted jurisdiction. Access often requires identity verification (KYC). Q6: How might this listing affect the price of BOB and TRAC?A6: Listings on major exchanges typically increase buying access and visibility, which can lead to volatility. Prices are influenced by many factors, so past performance is not indicative of future results. Found this guide on the Bithumb BOB and TRAC listing helpful? Share this article with fellow crypto enthusiasts on your social media channels to spread the word about these new trading opportunities! To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency exchange trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the global landscape of digital asset trading and institutional adoption. This post Bithumb to List BOB and TRAC: A Strategic Move for South Korea’s Crypto Market first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/12/03
Bitcoin Exchange Bithumb Announces Listing of Two New Altcoin Trading Pairs! Here Are the Details
Bithumb announced that it will list KRW trading pairs for two new crypto assets, BOB and OriginTrail (TRAC). Continue Reading: Bitcoin Exchange Bithumb Announces Listing of Two New Altcoin Trading Pairs! Here Are the Details2025/12/03
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.