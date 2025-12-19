Over 14k Investors Hold Tokenized TSLA Stock Worth $25M on Solana

A growing number of investors are acquiring tokenized versions of traditional stocks and equities. TSLAx, tied to the value of TSLA, the publicly traded stock of Tesla, an automobile company founded by U.S. entrepreneur Elon Musk, is among the early success stories, attracting over 10,000 investors within four months. Tokenized stocks are digital representations or blockchain versions of company shares. These tokens are backed 1:1 by the actual stocks and held by a licensed custodian, allowing investors to gain access to traditional stocks through crypto wallets and centralized exchanges. Moreover, they allow 24/7 trading and global accessibility. Over 14,000 TSLAx Investors on Solana According to a recent X social media post by the official xStocksFi account, over 14,000 people now hold tokenized shares of Tesla (TSLA), with the total value of these positions worth approximately $25 million. The most popular tokenized stock just got bigger$TSLAx has +$25m in onchain supply across +14k unique holders. The best way to get Tesla exposure onchain, chosen by real users, in the apps they use and trust. This is what investing looks like when it's designed for everyone. pic.twitter.com/zUEKrWuWH4 — xStocks (@xStocksFi) October 15, 2025 TSLA is one of the world's most recognized and frequently traded stocks, and it has maintained its fame from traditional exchanges to the blockchain market. Data from CoinMarketCap reveals that following TSLAx's launch on the Solana blockchain on June 30, the stock has risen by over 40%, moving from $303 to $431 per share at press time. Source: CoinMarketCap Notably, the massive investor activity on TSLAx underscores increasing interest in tokenized assets. As a result, many renowned crypto exchanges are seeking regulatory approval to list tokenized stocks for trading on their platforms. Nasdaq to List Tokenized Shares in 2026 The U.S. major stock exchange, Nasdaq, does not want to be left out of the adoption of tokenized stocks. Thus, it has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to allow it to list tokenized securities, including stocks and ETFs, alongside traditional ones on its main market. This would allow investors to decide whether to purchase the conventional stocks or invest in the tokenized stocks, which they can trade 24/7. Meanwhile, a Nasdaq-listed company, Antalpha Holdings, recently purchased $134 million of tokenized Tether Gold, XAU₮.